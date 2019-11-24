PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs UAB
Louisiana Tech (8-3, 5-2) dropped its second straight game Saturday night when the Bulldogs fell to UAB (8-3, 5-2) by a score of 20-14.Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news