{{ timeAgo('2019-10-13 09:39:59 -0500') }} football

PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs UMass

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech defeated UMass 69-21 Saturday night. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Conference USA play. The 5-1 start is Tech's best start since 2012.

How did the Bulldogs perform on an individual basis according to Pro Football Focus? Let's take a look.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Player Grade

Kody Russey

C

91.5

Tahj Magee

WR

86.5

Josh Matthews

WR

83.1

Aaron Allen

QB

83

Willie Allen

LT

79.1

Abraham Delfin

C

77.9

J'Mar Smith

QB

75.8

Josh Mote

LG

75.7

Justin Henderson

RB

73.4

Christian Henderson

RG

73.3

Ethan Reed

RG

72

Carson Rieder

TE/H-Back

68.8

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

68.1

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

68

Elijah Hines

RB

67.5

Adrian Hardy

WR

66.4

Israel Tucker

RB

66.2

Cee Jay Powell

WR

64.5

Griffin Hebert

WR

61.4

Antawn Lewis

RT

61

Jacob Adams

TE/H-Back

60.9

Isaiah Graham

WR

60.6

Taylor Fondal

RG

60.4

Walker Hankinson

LT

60

Stevie Ballard

LG

60

Brett Pope

C

60

Jakson Thomson

QB

60

Drake Carroll

C

60

Jonah Brewster

RT

59.9

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

59.5

Smoke Harris

WR

59.2

DeAndre Marcus

RB

59.1

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

58

Joseph Walker

WR

57.7

Noah Pitre

TE

57.6

Kyle Maxwell

WR

57.3

Biron Rossell

LT

57

Praise Okorie

WR

56.8

Malik Stanley

WR

49

Wayne Toussant

WR

48.3

Westin Elliott

QB

28.1

Kody Russey, stud.

Willie Allen continues to play extremely well at left tackle. Allen did not allow a pressure in 49 snaps.

J'Mar Smith continued his rock solid play at quarterback for the Bulldogs. Smith is now 20-13 as the starter at La Tech and is 16-6 in his last 22 starts. Smith also had a career-high 69 yards rushing in the win.

Let's now take a look at the defensive side of the ball.

