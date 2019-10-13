Kody Russey, stud.

Willie Allen continues to play extremely well at left tackle. Allen did not allow a pressure in 49 snaps.

J'Mar Smith continued his rock solid play at quarterback for the Bulldogs. Smith is now 20-13 as the starter at La Tech and is 16-6 in his last 22 starts. Smith also had a career-high 69 yards rushing in the win.

Let's now take a look at the defensive side of the ball.

If you'd like to continue reading, please join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month.



