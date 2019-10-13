PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs UMass
Louisiana Tech defeated UMass 69-21 Saturday night. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Conference USA play. The 5-1 start is Tech's best start since 2012.
How did the Bulldogs perform on an individual basis according to Pro Football Focus? Let's take a look.
|Player
|Position
|Player Grade
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
91.5
|
Tahj Magee
|
WR
|
86.5
|
Josh Matthews
|
WR
|
83.1
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
83
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
79.1
|
Abraham Delfin
|
C
|
77.9
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
75.8
|
Josh Mote
|
LG
|
75.7
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
73.4
|
Christian Henderson
|
RG
|
73.3
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
72
|
Carson Rieder
|
TE/H-Back
|
68.8
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
68.1
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
68
|
Elijah Hines
|
RB
|
67.5
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
66.4
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
66.2
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
64.5
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
61.4
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
61
|
Jacob Adams
|
TE/H-Back
|
60.9
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
60.6
|
Taylor Fondal
|
RG
|
60.4
|
Walker Hankinson
|
LT
|
60
|
Stevie Ballard
|
LG
|
60
|
Brett Pope
|
C
|
60
|
Jakson Thomson
|
QB
|
60
|
Drake Carroll
|
C
|
60
|
Jonah Brewster
|
RT
|
59.9
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
59.5
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
59.2
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
59.1
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
58
|
Joseph Walker
|
WR
|
57.7
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
57.6
|
Kyle Maxwell
|
WR
|
57.3
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
57
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
56.8
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
49
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
48.3
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
28.1
Kody Russey, stud.
Willie Allen continues to play extremely well at left tackle. Allen did not allow a pressure in 49 snaps.
J'Mar Smith continued his rock solid play at quarterback for the Bulldogs. Smith is now 20-13 as the starter at La Tech and is 16-6 in his last 22 starts. Smith also had a career-high 69 yards rushing in the win.
Let's now take a look at the defensive side of the ball.
