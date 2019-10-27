PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs UTEP
Louisiana Tech won its seventh straight game Saturday night when it defeated UTEP 42-21 in El Paso.
The Bulldogs piled up 490 yards of total offense while allowing only 325 to the Miners. The Bulldog defense forced 3 turnovers in the win.
Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis according to Pro Football Focus. Any score greater than 70 is considered "starter level," while anything greater than 85 is considered an "elite" performance.
|Player
|Position
|PFF Player Grade
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
92.6
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
77.7
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
77.6
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
77.7
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
77.1
QB1 continues to play exceptionally well at the quarterback position. J'Mar Smith completed 29/35 (83%) for 338 yards and 3 touchdowns. If it wasn't for 3 drops at receiver, Smith's numbers would have been even more impressive.
Israel Tucker, Bobby Holly, and Malik Stanley each found the end zone in the Tech win.
