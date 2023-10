Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-0) earned a 24-10 road win at UTEP (1-5, 0-2) on Friday night.

In a lot of ways the entirety of the contest was sloppy with the two teams committing 22 penalties and combining to go 6/28 on third down.

However, there were some good individual performances, so let's take a look at the PFF Player Grades.