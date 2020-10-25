LA Tech Offense
Player PFF Player Grade PFF Grade Explained

RG Abraham Delfin

75.9

76.9 pass blk, 76.3 run blk, 2 pressures allowed

RT Antawn Lewis

70.7

56.4 pass blk, 78.2 run blk, 4 pressures allowed

C Kody Russey

67.9

73.7 pass blk, 64.2 run blk, 1 pressure allowed

H-Back Jacob Adams

66.9

69 pass blk, 51.4 run blk, 1 catch, 13 yards, 1 TD

LG Josh Mote

61.4

74.6 pass blk, 56.8 run blk, 1 pressure allowed

RG Christian Henderson

60.5

72.9 pass blk, 60 run blk

WR Tahj Magee

60.4

2 catches, 0 yards, 6 YAC

RB Israel Tucker

60.2

19 carries for 70 yards, 38 YAC, 83.6 pass blk

TE Biron Rossell

60

Played 2 snaps

WR Kyle Maxwell

60

Played 1 snap

H-Back Carson Rieder

58

Played 3 snaps

WR Isaiah Graham

57.7

3 catches for 43 yards

WR Wayne Toussant

57.5

Played 2 snaps

WR Cee Jay Powell

57.3

8 catches for 54 yards, 1 fumble lost

RT Dakota White

56.7

75.1 pass blk, 54 run blk

WR Adrian Hardy

53.8

4 catches for 31 yards

WR Jawaun Johnson

51.5

1 catch for 2 yards

WR Griffin Hebert

50.6

2 catches for 13 yards

QB Luke Anthony

48.9

2/8 for 35 yards under pressure, 5/9 for 42 yards, 1 TD when blitzed

LT Donavaughn Campbell

46.8

39.1 pass blk, 56.1 run blk, 3 pressures allowed, 1 penalty

QB Aaron Allen

43.6

2/4 for 16 yards, 1 INT when pressured

RB Justin Henderson

40

3 carries for 11 yards, 1 fumble

LA Tech Defense
Player PFF Player Grade PFF Grade Explained 

DT Milton Williams

78.8

5 QB pressures, 1 sack, 3 STOPS

OLB Ezekiel Barnett

74.7

Pick Six, allowed 1/2 in coverage for 3 yards

S Khalil Ladler

70.7

Allowed 1/2 for -1 yards in coverage

ILB Trey Baldwin

70

18 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 15-yard penalties, allowed 4/6 completions for 24 yards

NT Gerald Wilbon

68.4

71.4 run grade, 1 QB pressure

ILB Tyler Grubbs

66

12 tackles, 3 missed tackles, 2 QB pressures, allowed 1/1 to be completed for 10 yards

ILB Allen Walker

65.2

64.3 run grade

CB DJ Brown

64.8

Played 9 snaps

OLB Jamison Kelly

64.7

Played 8 snaps

NT Keivie Rose

64.7

67.9 run grade, 2 STOPs

S Jaiden Cole

64.6

88.7 pass rush grade, 1 sack, allowed 1/2 to be completed for 15 yards

S Beejay Williamson

62.8

36.9 tackling grade, 1 QB pressure, allowed 1/2 to be completed for 3 yards

DT Tristan Allen

62

66.4 run grade

NT Malik Wells

61.3

Played 3 snaps

DE Deshon Hall

61

1 QB pressure, 1 STOP

CB Cedric Woods

60.3

Allowed 3/8 to be completed for 78 yards

DE Ben Bell

59.7

Played 1 snap

DT Steven Shaw

59

Played 4 snaps

DE Eric Kendzior

58.5

2 QB pressures, 3 STOPs, allowed 3/3 to be completed for 17 yards

ILB Maki Carabin

57.8

49.5 run defense grade

DE Mykol Clark

57.6

53.1 pass rush grade

DE Kershawn Fisher

56.7

Played 3 snaps

DE Levi Bell

55.7

1 sack, allowed 1/2 to be completed for 8 yards

CB Zach Hannibal

52.5

Allowed 3/4 to be completed for 38 yards, 1 penalty

S Christian Archangel

49.1

Played 3 snaps