PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs UTSA
|Player
|PFF Player Grade
|PFF Grade Explained
|
RG Abraham Delfin
|
75.9
|
76.9 pass blk, 76.3 run blk, 2 pressures allowed
|
RT Antawn Lewis
|
70.7
|
56.4 pass blk, 78.2 run blk, 4 pressures allowed
|
C Kody Russey
|
67.9
|
73.7 pass blk, 64.2 run blk, 1 pressure allowed
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
66.9
|
69 pass blk, 51.4 run blk, 1 catch, 13 yards, 1 TD
|
LG Josh Mote
|
61.4
|
74.6 pass blk, 56.8 run blk, 1 pressure allowed
|
RG Christian Henderson
|
60.5
|
72.9 pass blk, 60 run blk
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
60.4
|
2 catches, 0 yards, 6 YAC
|
RB Israel Tucker
|
60.2
|
19 carries for 70 yards, 38 YAC, 83.6 pass blk
|
TE Biron Rossell
|
60
|
Played 2 snaps
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
60
|
Played 1 snap
|
H-Back Carson Rieder
|
58
|
Played 3 snaps
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
57.7
|
3 catches for 43 yards
|
WR Wayne Toussant
|
57.5
|
Played 2 snaps
|
WR Cee Jay Powell
|
57.3
|
8 catches for 54 yards, 1 fumble lost
|
RT Dakota White
|
56.7
|
75.1 pass blk, 54 run blk
|
WR Adrian Hardy
|
53.8
|
4 catches for 31 yards
|
WR Jawaun Johnson
|
51.5
|
1 catch for 2 yards
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
50.6
|
2 catches for 13 yards
|
QB Luke Anthony
|
48.9
|
2/8 for 35 yards under pressure, 5/9 for 42 yards, 1 TD when blitzed
|
LT Donavaughn Campbell
|
46.8
|
39.1 pass blk, 56.1 run blk, 3 pressures allowed, 1 penalty
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
43.6
|
2/4 for 16 yards, 1 INT when pressured
|
RB Justin Henderson
|
40
|
3 carries for 11 yards, 1 fumble
|Player
|PFF Player Grade
|PFF Grade Explained
|
DT Milton Williams
|
78.8
|
5 QB pressures, 1 sack, 3 STOPS
|
OLB Ezekiel Barnett
|
74.7
|
Pick Six, allowed 1/2 in coverage for 3 yards
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
70.7
|
Allowed 1/2 for -1 yards in coverage
|
ILB Trey Baldwin
|
70
|
18 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 15-yard penalties, allowed 4/6 completions for 24 yards
|
NT Gerald Wilbon
|
68.4
|
71.4 run grade, 1 QB pressure
|
ILB Tyler Grubbs
|
66
|
12 tackles, 3 missed tackles, 2 QB pressures, allowed 1/1 to be completed for 10 yards
|
ILB Allen Walker
|
65.2
|
64.3 run grade
|
CB DJ Brown
|
64.8
|
Played 9 snaps
|
OLB Jamison Kelly
|
64.7
|
Played 8 snaps
|
NT Keivie Rose
|
64.7
|
67.9 run grade, 2 STOPs
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
64.6
|
88.7 pass rush grade, 1 sack, allowed 1/2 to be completed for 15 yards
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
62.8
|
36.9 tackling grade, 1 QB pressure, allowed 1/2 to be completed for 3 yards
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
62
|
66.4 run grade
|
NT Malik Wells
|
61.3
|
Played 3 snaps
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
61
|
1 QB pressure, 1 STOP
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
60.3
|
Allowed 3/8 to be completed for 78 yards
|
DE Ben Bell
|
59.7
|
Played 1 snap
|
DT Steven Shaw
|
59
|
Played 4 snaps
|
DE Eric Kendzior
|
58.5
|
2 QB pressures, 3 STOPs, allowed 3/3 to be completed for 17 yards
|
ILB Maki Carabin
|
57.8
|
49.5 run defense grade
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
57.6
|
53.1 pass rush grade
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
56.7
|
Played 3 snaps
|
DE Levi Bell
|
55.7
|
1 sack, allowed 1/2 to be completed for 8 yards
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
52.5
|
Allowed 3/4 to be completed for 38 yards, 1 penalty
|
S Christian Archangel
|
49.1
|
Played 3 snaps