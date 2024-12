Louisiana Tech wrapped up its season with a 27-6 loss to #22 Army in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs finished their season a 5-8 overall.

Defensively, the Bulldogs allowed a season-high 321 rushing yards to the Black Knights but competed well overall.

Three true freshmen saw their first action defensively, let's take a look at how they performed per Pro Football Focus.