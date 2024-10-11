PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech earned an impressive 48-21 victory over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

With the win Tech improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in CUSA play.

After allowing touchdowns on the first two possessions of the game, Jeremiah Johnson's unit only allowed 7 points the remainder of the game.

The Bulldogs also forced a season-high 2 turnovers against the Blue Raiders.

Let's dive into how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.

The Tech defense saw the Blue Raiders run 61 plays on Thursday night.