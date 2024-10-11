Advertisement

Published Oct 11, 2024
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs Middle Tennessee
Ben Carlisle
Louisiana Tech earned an impressive 48-21 victory over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

With the win Tech improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in CUSA play.

After allowing touchdowns on the first two possessions of the game, Jeremiah Johnson's unit only allowed 7 points the remainder of the game.

The Bulldogs also forced a season-high 2 turnovers against the Blue Raiders.

Let's dive into how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.

The Tech defense saw the Blue Raiders run 61 plays on Thursday night.

Defensive Line
PlayerSnap Count TotalPFF Player Grade

DE J'Dan Burnett

35

69.9

NT David Blay

26

68.8

NT Kells Bush

24

62.9

DE Jayden Gray

25

60.2

DE Jessie Evans

40

53

DE Obinna Okeke

9

52.4

DE Mykol Clark

32

49.6

