PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech earned a dominant 48-21 victory over Middle Tennessee in front of 15,072 fans at Joe Aillet Stadium on Thursday night.

It was the most complete game that the Bulldogs have played in 2024 after Sonny Cumbie handed off play calling duties to OC Nathan Young.

Young helped engineer a Tech offense that piled up 551 yards of total offense and 48 points.

Let's take a look at how the offensive performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.

Tech ran 74 plays in the game offensively.