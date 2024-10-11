Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs Middle Tennessee
Default Avatar
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech earned a dominant 48-21 victory over Middle Tennessee in front of 15,072 fans at Joe Aillet Stadium on Thursday night.

It was the most complete game that the Bulldogs have played in 2024 after Sonny Cumbie handed off play calling duties to OC Nathan Young.

Young helped engineer a Tech offense that piled up 551 yards of total offense and 48 points.

Let's take a look at how the offensive performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.

Tech ran 74 plays in the game offensively.

Quarterback 
PlayerSnap Count TotalPFF Player Grade

Evan Bullock

64

77

Jack Turner

10

68.5

Evan Bullock was nearly flawless on Thursday night completing 18/25 (70%) for 290 yards and 6 total touchdowns.

Bullock led touchdown drives on each of Tech's first five possessions on Thursday night.

The redshirt freshman was 7/10 (70%) for 140 yards and 2 TDs on throws 11-20 yards down the field.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In