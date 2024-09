Louisiana Tech fell 23-20 in overtime to Tulsa on Saturday night.

With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 1-2 this season.

It was a struggle offensively all night as three different quarterbacks committed three turnovers and were only able to muster 282 total yards.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals and PFF Player Grades from the defeat.

Tech ran 74 plays in the game.