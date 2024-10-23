Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs UTEP
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech earned a 14-10 victory over UTEP Tuesday night to improve to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA play.

It was a struggle offensively for most of the night, but Evan Bullock and the Tech offense delivered a 97-yard drive in the 4th quarter for the go-ahead score to earn the victory.

Let's take a look at how the Tech offense performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback 
PlayerSnap Count TotalPFF Player Grade

QB Evan Bullock

61

66.4

Evan Bullock finished finished 22/30 for 248 yards and 1 touchdown in the win.

The redshirt freshman was at his best when it came to winning time finishing 5/7 for 93 yards in the fourth quarter.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In