PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs UTEP

Louisiana Tech earned a 14-10 victory over UTEP Tuesday night to improve to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA play.

It was a struggle offensively for most of the night, but Evan Bullock and the Tech offense delivered a 97-yard drive in the 4th quarter for the go-ahead score to earn the victory.

Let's take a look at how the Tech offense performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.