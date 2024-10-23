PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs UTEP

Louisiana Tech earned a 14-10 victory over UTEP Tuesday night to improve to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA play.
It was a struggle offensively for most of the night, but Evan Bullock and the Tech offense delivered a 97-yard drive in the 4th quarter for the go-ahead score to earn the victory.
Let's take a look at how the Tech offense performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.
Evan Bullock finished finished 22/30 for 248 yards and 1 touchdown in the win.
The redshirt freshman was at his best when it came to winning time finishing 5/7 for 93 yards in the fourth quarter.