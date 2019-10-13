PFF Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs UMass
Louisiana Tech (5-1, 2-0) won its fifth consecutive game Saturday night by defeating UMass (1-6) by a score of 69-21.
In a game that saw the Bulldogs pile up 687 yards of total offense, plenty of players had an opportunity to get in on the action.
In fact, 73 players played for Tech in the win.
Let's take a look at the snap count distribution. Up first, the offense. Tech ran 75 offense plays in the win.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
62
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
57
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
53
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
49
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
48
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
46
|
Josh Mote
|
LG
|
46
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
33
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
32
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
31
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
28
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
27
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
27
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
26
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
24
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
22
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
20
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
18
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
18
|
Abraham Delfin
|
C
|
18
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
16
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
14
|
Joseph Walker
|
WR
|
13
|
Jacob Adams
|
TE/H-Back
|
12
|
Christian Henderson
|
RG
|
11
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
11
|
Josh Matthews
|
WR
|
9
|
Kyle Maxwell
|
WR
|
9
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
9
|
Carson Rieder
|
TE/H-Back
|
5
|
Tahj Magee
|
WR
|
5
|
Taylor Fondal
|
RG
|
5
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
5
|
Elijah Hines
|
RB
|
4
|
Walker Hankinson
|
LT
|
2
|
Stevie Ballard
|
LG
|
2
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
2
|
Jonah Brewster
|
RT
|
2
|
Jakson Thomson
|
QB
|
2
|
Brett Pope
|
C
|
1
|
Drake Carroll
|
C
|
1
In total, 41 players saw action on the offensive side of the ball for the Bulldogs against UMass.
Malik Stanley made the start at inside WR for Griffin Hebert.
Israel Tucker returned to the lineup for Tech for the first time since the Grambling win in early September.
Jaqwis Dancy was limited throughout the week in practice and only saw five snaps.
Skip Holtz played all four of his scholarship quarterbacks in J'Mar Smith, Westin Elliott, Aaron Allen, and Jakson Thomson Saturday night. It was Thomson's first action in his Bulldog career.
Let's now shift to the defensive side. UMass ran 85 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
55
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
55
|
Michael Sam
|
CB
|
52
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB
|
48
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
46
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE
|
46
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
46
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
44
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
43
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
43
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT
|
40
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB
|
37
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
35
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
35
|
DJ Jackson
|
NT
|
32
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
30
|
Kevin Murphy
|
DE
|
30
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
26
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
25
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
24
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DE
|
22
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
18
|
Brodrick Calhoun
|
CB
|
16
|
Trey Spencer
|
S
|
15
|
Khiry Morrison
|
S
|
13
|
Steven Shaw
|
DE
|
12
|
Mykol Clark
|
DE
|
9
|
Brandon Floyd
|
OLB
|
9
|
DeShon Hall
|
DE
|
7
|
CJ Johnson
|
CB
|
7
|
Randy Hogan
|
ILB
|
7
|
Reggie Cleveland
|
ILB
|
7
Limiting some of the snap counts for the defensive lineman has been goal and Tech was able to do that Saturday night. Williams and Mason only saw 46 snaps while Wallace saw even fewer with 40.
Bee Jay Williamson saw 44 snaps and played the best game of his Bulldog career.
Kevin Murphy, in his second game back from injury, saw 30 snaps. This is an important development going forward. Murphy will provide valuable snaps throughout the remainder of the season behind Mason at defensive end.
Zach Hannibal saw a season-high 25 snaps at cornerback.
In total, 24 freshmen saw action in the win.
