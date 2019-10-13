Louisiana Tech (5-1, 2-0) won its fifth consecutive game Saturday night by defeating UMass (1-6) by a score of 69-21. In a game that saw the Bulldogs pile up 687 yards of total offense, plenty of players had an opportunity to get in on the action. In fact, 73 players played for Tech in the win. Let's take a look at the snap count distribution. Up first, the offense. Tech ran 75 offense plays in the win.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total Ethan Reed RG 62 Kody Russey C 57 J'Mar Smith QB 53 Willie Allen LT 49 Gewhite Stallworth RT 48 Adrian Hardy WR 46 Josh Mote LG 46 Justin Henderson RB 33 Isaiah Graham WR 32 Malik Stanley WR 31 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 28 Cee Jay Powell WR 27 Smoke Harris WR 27 Antawn Lewis RT 26 Biron Rossell LT 24 DeAndre Marcus RB 22 Griffin Hebert WR 20 Praise Okorie WR 18 Wayne Toussant WR 18 Abraham Delfin C 18 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 16 Israel Tucker RB 14 Joseph Walker WR 13 Jacob Adams TE/H-Back 12 Christian Henderson RG 11 Aaron Allen QB 11 Josh Matthews WR 9 Kyle Maxwell WR 9 Westin Elliott QB 9 Carson Rieder TE/H-Back 5 Tahj Magee WR 5 Taylor Fondal RG 5 Jaqwis Dancy RB 5 Elijah Hines RB 4 Walker Hankinson LT 2 Stevie Ballard LG 2 Noah Pitre TE 2 Jonah Brewster RT 2 Jakson Thomson QB 2 Brett Pope C 1 Drake Carroll C 1

In total, 41 players saw action on the offensive side of the ball for the Bulldogs against UMass. Malik Stanley made the start at inside WR for Griffin Hebert. Israel Tucker returned to the lineup for Tech for the first time since the Grambling win in early September. Jaqwis Dancy was limited throughout the week in practice and only saw five snaps. Skip Holtz played all four of his scholarship quarterbacks in J'Mar Smith, Westin Elliott, Aaron Allen, and Jakson Thomson Saturday night. It was Thomson's first action in his Bulldog career. Let's now shift to the defensive side. UMass ran 85 plays in the game.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Amik Robertson CB 55 L'Jarius Sneed S 55 Michael Sam CB 52 Willie Baker OLB 48 Milton Williams DE 46 Ka'Derrion Mason DE 46 Collin Scott ILB 46 Bee Jay Williamson S 44 Ezekiel Barnett OLB 43 Trey Baldwin ILB 43 Courtney Wallace NT 40 Tristan Allen OLB 37 Connor Taylor ILB 35 James Jackson OLB 35 DJ Jackson NT 32 Alex Zayed ILB 30 Kevin Murphy DE 30 Darryl Lewis S 26 Zach Hannibal CB 25 Aaron Roberson CB 24 La'Dante Davenport DE 22 Jaiden Cole S 18 Brodrick Calhoun CB 16 Trey Spencer S 15 Khiry Morrison S 13 Steven Shaw DE 12 Mykol Clark DE 9 Brandon Floyd OLB 9 DeShon Hall DE 7 CJ Johnson CB 7 Randy Hogan ILB 7 Reggie Cleveland ILB 7