PFF Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs UMass

Louisiana Tech (5-1, 2-0) won its fifth consecutive game Saturday night by defeating UMass (1-6) by a score of 69-21.

In a game that saw the Bulldogs pile up 687 yards of total offense, plenty of players had an opportunity to get in on the action.

In fact, 73 players played for Tech in the win.

Let's take a look at the snap count distribution. Up first, the offense. Tech ran 75 offense plays in the win.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Ethan Reed

RG

62

Kody Russey

C

57

J'Mar Smith

QB

53

Willie Allen

LT

49

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

48

Adrian Hardy

WR

46

Josh Mote

LG

46

Justin Henderson

RB

33

Isaiah Graham

WR

32

Malik Stanley

WR

31

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

28

Cee Jay Powell

WR

27

Smoke Harris

WR

27

Antawn Lewis

RT

26

Biron Rossell

LT

24

DeAndre Marcus

RB

22

Griffin Hebert

WR

20

Praise Okorie

WR

18

Wayne Toussant

WR

18

Abraham Delfin

C

18

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

16

Israel Tucker

RB

14

Joseph Walker

WR

13

Jacob Adams

TE/H-Back

12

Christian Henderson

RG

11

Aaron Allen

QB

11

Josh Matthews

WR

9

Kyle Maxwell

WR

9

Westin Elliott

QB

9

Carson Rieder

TE/H-Back

5

Tahj Magee

WR

5

Taylor Fondal

RG

5

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

5

Elijah Hines

RB

4

Walker Hankinson

LT

2

Stevie Ballard

LG

2

Noah Pitre

TE

2

Jonah Brewster

RT

2

Jakson Thomson

QB

2

Brett Pope

C

1

Drake Carroll

C

1

In total, 41 players saw action on the offensive side of the ball for the Bulldogs against UMass.

Malik Stanley made the start at inside WR for Griffin Hebert.

Israel Tucker returned to the lineup for Tech for the first time since the Grambling win in early September.

Jaqwis Dancy was limited throughout the week in practice and only saw five snaps.

Skip Holtz played all four of his scholarship quarterbacks in J'Mar Smith, Westin Elliott, Aaron Allen, and Jakson Thomson Saturday night. It was Thomson's first action in his Bulldog career.

Let's now shift to the defensive side. UMass ran 85 plays in the game.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

55

L'Jarius Sneed

S

55

Michael Sam

CB

52

Willie Baker

OLB

48

Milton Williams

DE

46

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE

46

Collin Scott

ILB

46

Bee Jay Williamson

S

44

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

43

Trey Baldwin

ILB

43

Courtney Wallace

NT

40

Tristan Allen

OLB

37

Connor Taylor

ILB

35

James Jackson

OLB

35

DJ Jackson

NT

32

Alex Zayed

ILB

30

Kevin Murphy

DE

30

Darryl Lewis

S

26

Zach Hannibal

CB

25

Aaron Roberson

CB

24

La'Dante Davenport

DE

22

Jaiden Cole

S

18

Brodrick Calhoun

CB

16

Trey Spencer

S

15

Khiry Morrison

S

13

Steven Shaw

DE

12

Mykol Clark

DE

9

Brandon Floyd

OLB

9

DeShon Hall

DE

7

CJ Johnson

CB

7

Randy Hogan

ILB

7

Reggie Cleveland

ILB

7

Limiting some of the snap counts for the defensive lineman has been goal and Tech was able to do that Saturday night. Williams and Mason only saw 46 snaps while Wallace saw even fewer with 40.

Bee Jay Williamson saw 44 snaps and played the best game of his Bulldog career.

Kevin Murphy, in his second game back from injury, saw 30 snaps. This is an important development going forward. Murphy will provide valuable snaps throughout the remainder of the season behind Mason at defensive end.

Zach Hannibal saw a season-high 25 snaps at cornerback.

In total, 24 freshmen saw action in the win.

