PFF Snap Count Totals + Player Grades: La Tech vs North Texas
Louisiana Tech defeated North Texas on Saturday night to hand the Mean Green its first home loss since 2016. Amik Robertson blocked a go-ahead field goal for North Texas with under one minute remaining to give Tech the win.
Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed from an individual basis Saturday night.
Quarterback
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
J'Mar Smith
|
73
|
51.9
J'Mar Smith certainly did not play his best game on Saturday night, but the junior signal caller did just enough to lead Tech to victory.
Kam McKnight stepped in for Jaqwis Dancy and played a solid game.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news