PFF Snap Count Totals + Player Grades: La Tech vs UTEP
Louisiana Tech defeated UTEP 31-24 on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs did not play their best game, but a win is a win.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals and overall player grades for the Bulldogs. There were a total of 64 offensive snaps in the game for Tech.
Louisiana Tech Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
Teddy Veal
|
WR
|
61
|
80.4
|
O'Shea Dugas
|
OT
|
64
|
77.4
|
Bobby Holly
|
WR
|
22
|
75.2
|
Kam McKnight
|
RB
|
17
|
72
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
OT
|
21
|
70.8
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
33
|
69.9
|
Ethan Reed
|
OG
|
64
|
66.5
|
Shane Carpenter
|
OG
|
64
|
62.9
|
Willie Allen
|
OT
|
6
|
62.4
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
64
|
62.3
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
38
|
61.6
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
56
|
60.5
|
Abraham Deflin
|
OT
|
1
|
60
|
Peyton Braswell
|
TE
|
2
|
60
|
DeVante Lovett
|
OT
|
2
|
59.9
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
64
|
59.1
|
CeeJay Powell
|
WR
|
1
|
59
|
Rhashid Bonnette
|
WR
|
19
|
58.9
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
10
|
56.7
|
Hanner Shipley
|
OT
|
38
|
55.3
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
39
|
53.1
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
18
|
52
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news