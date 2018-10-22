Ticker
PFF Snap Count Totals + Player Grades: La Tech vs UTEP

The News Star
Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
Louisiana Tech defeated UTEP 31-24 on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs did not play their best game, but a win is a win.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals and overall player grades for the Bulldogs. There were a total of 64 offensive snaps in the game for Tech.

Louisiana Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total Overall Grade

Teddy Veal

WR

61

80.4

O'Shea Dugas

OT

64

77.4

Bobby Holly

WR

22

75.2

Kam McKnight

RB

17

72

Michael Rodriguez

OT

21

70.8

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

33

69.9

Ethan Reed

OG

64

66.5

Shane Carpenter

OG

64

62.9

Willie Allen

OT

6

62.4

J'Mar Smith

QB

64

62.3

Alfred Smith

WR

38

61.6

Adrian Hardy

WR

56

60.5

Abraham Deflin

OT

1

60

Peyton Braswell

TE

2

60

DeVante Lovett

OT

2

59.9

Kody Russey

C

64

59.1

CeeJay Powell

WR

1

59

Rhashid Bonnette

WR

19

58.9

Javonte Woodard

WR

10

56.7

Hanner Shipley

OT

38

55.3

George Scott

WR

39

53.1

Israel Tucker

RB

18

52
