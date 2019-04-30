It’s no secret that Louisiana Tech is extremely talented at the cornerback position. The secondary as a whole only allowed 191 yards passing per game as season ago while intercepting 13 passes.

Jeff Burris is entering his second season as the cornerbacks coach.

Burris has the pleasure of leading a group that is highlighted by All-American, Amik Robertson.

In his first two years at La Tech, Robertson has 123 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions, and 27 passes defended. That’ll work.

Looking ahead to 2019, the Bulldogs made a position change with it’s other starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed moving to safety.

How will that move affect the Bulldogs going forward?

How will that move affect the Bulldogs going forward?

The cornerback position continues to shine with plenty of talent behind the known names to Bulldog fans.

