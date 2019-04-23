Replacing six seniors on the defensive front is no take that any coach would be looking forward to. However, with the tract record that Rick Petri has developed over the course of his coaching career, the Bulldogs are expected to be just fine in 2019.

Petri will be tasked with replacing Jaylon Ferguson, Jordan Bradford, Immanuel Turner, Keonatye Garner, La’Dante Davenport, and Matthew Ydarraga off of his 2018 defensive front.

In Bob Diaco’s new defensive scheme, Bulldog fans will see many more three-man fronts on the defensive line than they’ve become accustomed to in recent years.

Who will step to the forefront and become Petri’s next defensive lineman that excels? Willie Baker is the leader in the clubhouse at the moment after collecting 6.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018.

