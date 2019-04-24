Linebacker is a position that Louisiana Tech has seemingly struggled to recruit for many years. There were plenty of question marks surrounding the position group in 2018, but Brian Gamble did a nice job with the unit in his first season.

In 2019 with Louisiana Tech shifting to a 3-4 scheme defensively, Gamble will coach the inside linebackers, while Dennis Smith will coach the outside linebackers.

Smith will also serve as the Special Teams Coordinator.

Although Dae’von Washington has departed due to graduation, leader tackler Collin Scott is back for his senior year.

Connor Taylor will be looking to replace Washington alongside Scott after seeing nearly 300 snaps in a reserve role in 2018.

To get the full report on the LB performance this spring, join us at BleedTechBlue.com. A former P5 signee stood out all spring and will make an impact this fall with his ability to run sideline to sideline. We are your #1 source for La Tech Athletics!

Sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!