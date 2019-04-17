The quarterback position is the most scrutinized position in all of sports. At Louisiana Tech, that is no different.

J’Mar Smith enters 2019 with 27 career starts under his belt to go along with over 7,000 total yards and 44 touchdowns. However, the rising senior has been inconsistent at times which has many wondering if Smith will be unseated from his starting role this fall by returners Westin Elliott or Aaron Allen, or newcomer, Jakson Thomson.

Smith rose to the occasion this spring and completed 78% of his throws, while also showing great command of the offense.

Elliott was the most impressive of the back-ups and appears to be ready for significant playing time when his name is called.

