In Bob Diaco’s new defensive scheme at Louisiana Tech the safety position will play a huge role in communicating to the rest of the defense on a snap by snap basis.

Looking at what Louisiana Tech has returning in 2019, Darryl Lewis has played over 1,000 snaps, as has L’Jarius Sneed who made the move to safety this spring.

The guys behind those two are young, but talented. Jaiden Cole had an impressive spring, as did redshirt freshmen Beejay Williamson and Derek Turner.

Also, will Daniel Lewis be granted a sixth year of eligibility in 2019?

Is there a position battle at safety after a strong spring from one young player? Will Sneed possibly be moved back to cornerback?

