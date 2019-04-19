It’s no secret that Louisiana Tech had a plethora of talent at the wide receiver position entering the 2018 season. However, the unit was up and down all season and must become more consistent in 2019.

Kenny Guiton will coach the outside receivers after coming to Louisiana Tech from Houston, while Joe Sloan will continue to coach the inside receivers. Both guys bring a tremendous amount of energy to the practice field on a daily basis. Look for the receivers to play with more of an edge in 2019.

Adrian Hardy proved to be a star in 2018 with 1,145 yards and 6 touchdowns, but questions remain behind him. Will TCU transfer Isaiah Graham be the playmaker that he’s expected to be? Is Cee Jay Powell ready to emerge of the slot? Are redshirt freshman Smoke Harris and Wayne Toussant ready to play a big time role on a weekly basis?

How will Louisiana Tech improve upon its 38 drops from a season ago? The 38 drops by the receivers ranked as the second most nationally.

