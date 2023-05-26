#6 Louisiana Tech will square off with #3 Charlotte for the second time in the C-USA Tournament, this time in an elimination game. The winner of this game will advance to face #7 Middle Tennessee, while the loser will suffer a season-ending loss.

Game Time | Friday @2pm

TV/Radio | ESPN+/Sportstalk/97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (233-141 in 7th season at LA Tech)

Charlotte HC | Robert Woodard (115-77 in 4th season at CLT)

Projected Pitching Matchup

Friday | RHP Landon Tomkins (6-1, 3.39 ERA) vs TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | 3B Logan McLeod (.307, 30 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.292, 58 RBI, 15 HR), 2B/RHP Ethan Bates (.271, 38 RBI, 16 HR/4-3, 3.02 ERA, 52 K), LF Adarius Myers (.255, 25 RBI, 4 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.237, 48 RBI, 19 HR), CF Brody Drost (.213, 31 RBI, 10 HR), SS Will Safford (.206, 17 RBI, 3 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.246, 27 RBI, 7 HR), RHP Landon Tomkins (6-1, 3.39 ERA, 71 K), LHP Caden Copeland (1-0, 5.91 ERA, 19 K(

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs enter this matchup coming off a 7-6 loss versus #7 Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech trailed 7-1 until the 9th inning where the Bulldogs nearly pulled off the improbable rally.

Tech comes into this game ranked 8th in the conference in batting average at .253, 5th in runs scored with 366, 6th in walks with 247, and 2nd in home runs with 93.

After defeating Charlotte in the 1st round of the tournament, the Bulldogs maintain a 2-2 record versus the 49ers this season.

Senior Landon Tomkins will be heavily relied upon to give the Bulldogs several quality innings on the mound, especially with the unavailability of Sparks and the injury to Martinez.

Tomkins leads Louisiana Tech with a 6-1 record, an ERA of 3.39, 32 batters walked, 5 home runs allowed, and 71 strikeouts thrown for the Bulldogs.

On the mound, the Bulldogs rank 8th in team ERA at 6.08, 9th in runs allowed with 386, 6th in walks allowed at 227, 7th in home runs allowed with 74, and 8th in strikeouts thrown at 433.

49ers Scouting Report

Key Players | RF Cam Fisher (.333, 57 RBI, 27 HR), 3B Brandon Stahlman (.290, 41 RBI, 7 HR), SS Jack Dragum (.282, 42 RBI, 7 HR), DH Will Butcher (.267, 37 RBI, 9 HR), LF Blake Jackson (.271, 28 RBI, 5 HR), C Kaden Hopson (.256, 23 RBI, 7 HR), 2B Austin Knight (.237, 37 RBI, 11 HR), 1B Spencer Nolan (.205, 12 RBI, 2 HR), CF Jake Cunningham (.279, 38 RBI, 10 HR), LHP Collin Kramer (5-4, 5.17 ERA, 57 K), RHP Donye Evans (2-0, 5.31 ERA, 53 K), LHP Andrew Spolyar (2-2, 5.75 ERA, 40 K)

Team Rundown

Charlotte enters this matchup coming off a dominant 11-2 win over #2 UTSA in a first-round elimination game on Thursday morning.

The 49ers took an early lead and never looked back, finishing with 14 hits and zero errors, and holding the Roadrunners to 7 hits.

Paxton Thompson gave Charlotte 5.0 innings, walking zero batters, throwing 4 strikeouts, and allowing zero earned runs.

Additionally, Cameron Hansen pitched 3.0 innings, walking zero batters, threw 5 strikeouts, and only allowed 2 earned runs.

Cam Fisher hit two solo home runs, had two RBIs, and was walked once for the 49ers.

Brandon Stahlman had a team-high three hits, including a solo home run, while also adding 2 RBIs.

Charlotte comes into this contest ranked 7th in batting average at .262, 4th in runs scored with 379, 1st in walks with 326, and 3rd in home runs with 88.

On the mound, Charlotte ranks 2nd in team ERA at 4.95, 2nd in runs allowed with 302, 4th in walks allowed with 218, 5th in home runs with 66, and 2nd in strikeouts thrown with 541.

In the field, Charlotte ranks 7th in putouts with 1,468, 2nd in errors with 44, and 1st in fielding percentage at .9798.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #111

Charlotte #79

University Information

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Charlotte | Location: Charlotte, North Carolina | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:24,116

Stadium Information

Reckling Park

Opened: 2000

Capacity: 6,193

---

