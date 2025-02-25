PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Lamar

Louisiana Tech (5-2) begin a nine-game home stand Tuesday afternoon when Lamar (8-1) makes its way to Ruston.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 4 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (273-163 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Lamar HC | Will Davis (223-190 in his 9th season at Lamar)

Pitching Probables | LHP Connor Nation (0-0, 3.00) vs LHP Hayden Stallings (1-0, 1.50)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Michael Ballard (.423, 2 HR, 8 RBI), Garrison Berkley (.400, 2 2B, 3B), Eli Berch (.333, 3 RBI) Logan Forsythe (3 app, 5 IP, 5 K, 1.80 ERA), Nate Crider (2 app, 2.2 IP, 3 K, 0.00 ERA), Blake Hooks (3 app, 5.1 IP, 3 K, 1.69 ERA)

Louisiana Tech will return home on Tuesday afternoon after dropping two of three games in Hattiesburg against Southern Miss over the weekend.

The Bulldogs dropped the first two contest 4-0 and 8-4, respectively. Lane Burroughs team bounced back with a 5-2 victory in game three.

Garrison Berkley continues his strong start to the season going 5/12 (.417) with a double and run scored.

Eli Berch had a hit in all three games and went 4/11 (.364) with 2 RBI.

On the mound, Brooks Roberson turned in a sensational performance in relief on Saturday. The freshman from Lubbock, TX allowed only one earned run in 5.2 innings of work while striking out 7.

Scouting the Cardinals

Key Players | Heladio Moreno (.556, 9 RBI), Damian Ruiz (.500, 1 HR, 12 RBI), Tab Tracy (.500, 10 RBI), Trent Baker (3 app, 3.1 IP, 5 K, 0.00 ERA), Jayden Shertel (3 app, 2.1 IP, 4 K, 0.00 ERA), Baylor Baumann (3 app, 2.2 IP, 0 K, 0.00 ERA)

Will Davis's club won 44 games in 2024 and is expected to have another strong season in 2025.

The Cardinals will come to Ruston riding a 7-game winning streak on Tuesday night after defeating Oakland 15-2 on Monday afternoon.

Lamar is hitting .363 as a team and are averaging 11.3 runs per game over the first two weeks of the season.

Tab Tracy, preseason Southland Conference Player of the Year, is hitting .500 with 10 RBI through nine games.

Heladio Moreno (.556, 9 RBI) and Damian Ruiz (.500, 1 HR, 12 RBI) are off to strong starts offensively as well.

---

