Inside the Dunkin' Dogs | What do KenPom #'s Say?

Louisiana Tech is currently 18-10 overall and 7-8 in Conference USA play this season.

There are only three games remaining in the regular season before the Conference Tournament starts on March 11th.

KenPom is an go-to source for information for us at BleedTechBlue.com. It provides great detail into where Louisiana Tech has been successful and where the Bulldogs have been not as successful.

Below you will see where the Dunkin' Dogs stood on January 29th when we last completed this exercise compared to where they stand now on February 27th.

Let's take a look. There are 364 teams playing Division 1 basketball in 2024-2025. All numbers provided are compiled against Division 1 competition only.