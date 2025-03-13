PREVIEW | #6 Dunkin' Dogs vs #3 Middle Tennessee - C-USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech (20-11) will square-off with Middle Tennessee (21-10) in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament on Thursday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Propst Arena in Huntsville, AL

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (57-39 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC | Nick McDevitt (104-116 in his 7th season at MTSU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech ended its regular season with a 76-58 victory over UTEP on Saturday afternoon.

Offensively, the Bulldogs shot 12/17 (71%) from 3-point range.

Al Green led the way with 20 points on 7/10 shooting from the field. The lefty sharpshooter was 6/7 from 3-point range.

Defensively, Tech put on a clinic and limited the Miners to only 32% shooting from the field and 10% shooting from 3-point range.

Talvin Hester's squad defeated 75-69 and 85-74 in the two regular season meetings with Middle Tennessee.

Scouting the Blue Raiders

Nick McDevitt's club secured the 3-seed in the conference tournament with a 78-56 victory over FIU on Saturday.

Jestin Porter averages 14.8 points per game to lead the Blue Raiders.

Essam Mostafa (14.2 ppg), Camryn Weston (11.9 ppg), and Jlynn Counter (10.2 ppg) also average double-figures in scoring for Middle Tennessee.

Middle Tennessee defeated the Bulldogs in the Conference USA tournament last season.

---

