PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs and Dallas Baptist set to battle in Austin Regional

Louisiana Tech (42-19) and Dallas Baptist (34-22-1) are set to battle in the Austin Regional on Friday night.

Game Time | Friday 6:30

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (317-222 in 9 seasons as a HC, 204-109 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Dallas Baptist HC | Dan Heefner (560-292-1 in 15 seasons as a HC, 560-292-1 in 15 seasons at DBU)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Cade Gibson (6-5, 4.87) vs RHP Bubba Hall (3-2, 3.47)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.358, 11 HR, 49 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.332, 9 HR, 74 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.311, 14 HR, 66 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.284, 1 HR, 25 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.281, 13 HR, 55 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (35 app, 6-1, 1.79, 10 saves) RHP Landon Tomkins (22 app, 4-0, 2.25), LHP Ryan Harland (18 app, 3-0, 3.27)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech is set to play in its 3rd NCAA Regional in the last 6 years.

The Bulldogs have won 9 of their last 11 games overall after making the run to the Conference USA Championship in Hattiesburg this past weekend.

Dallas Baptist defeated the Bulldogs 7-4 in Ruston on March 29th earlier this season.

Scouting the Dallas Baptist Patriots

Key Players | 1B Cole Moore (.356, 10 HR, 44 RBI), LF Jace Grady (.307, 10 HR, 37 RBI), 3B Luke Heefner (.293, 7 HR, 28 RBI), SS Blayne Jones (.291, 12 HR, 44 RBI), 2B Miguel Santos (.285, 10 HR, 40 RBI), RHP Zane Russell (22 app, 4-0, 1.69), RHP Bubba Hall (25 app, 3-2, 3.47), LHP Brady Rose (20 app, 1-2, 4.50), RHP Chandler Arnold (19 app, 2-3, 4.57)

PREVIEW | Dallas Baptist enters it's match-up with Louisiana Tech not playing its best baseball.

The Patriots are only 1-4-1 in their last 6 games.

On the flip side, DBU is battle tested and will be playing in their 8th consecutive regional this weekend.

Statistical Comparison