 BleedTechBlue - PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs and Dallas Baptist set to battle in Austin Regional
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-03 05:00:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs and Dallas Baptist set to battle in Austin Regional

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (42-19) and Dallas Baptist (34-22-1) are set to battle in the Austin Regional on Friday night.

Game Time | Friday 6:30

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (317-222 in 9 seasons as a HC, 204-109 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Dallas Baptist HC | Dan Heefner (560-292-1 in 15 seasons as a HC, 560-292-1 in 15 seasons at DBU)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Cade Gibson (6-5, 4.87) vs RHP Bubba Hall (3-2, 3.47)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.358, 11 HR, 49 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.332, 9 HR, 74 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.311, 14 HR, 66 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.284, 1 HR, 25 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.281, 13 HR, 55 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (35 app, 6-1, 1.79, 10 saves) RHP Landon Tomkins (22 app, 4-0, 2.25), LHP Ryan Harland (18 app, 3-0, 3.27)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech is set to play in its 3rd NCAA Regional in the last 6 years.

The Bulldogs have won 9 of their last 11 games overall after making the run to the Conference USA Championship in Hattiesburg this past weekend.

Dallas Baptist defeated the Bulldogs 7-4 in Ruston on March 29th earlier this season.

Scouting the Dallas Baptist Patriots

Key Players | 1B Cole Moore (.356, 10 HR, 44 RBI), LF Jace Grady (.307, 10 HR, 37 RBI), 3B Luke Heefner (.293, 7 HR, 28 RBI), SS Blayne Jones (.291, 12 HR, 44 RBI), 2B Miguel Santos (.285, 10 HR, 40 RBI), RHP Zane Russell (22 app, 4-0, 1.69), RHP Bubba Hall (25 app, 3-2, 3.47), LHP Brady Rose (20 app, 1-2, 4.50), RHP Chandler Arnold (19 app, 2-3, 4.57)

PREVIEW | Dallas Baptist enters it's match-up with Louisiana Tech not playing its best baseball.

The Patriots are only 1-4-1 in their last 6 games.

On the flip side, DBU is battle tested and will be playing in their 8th consecutive regional this weekend.

Statistical Comparison

Statistical Comparison
Statistic  Dallas Baptist Louisiana Tech

Run per Game

6.2

7.3

Batting Average

.276

.274

On-Base Percentage

.366

.379

Slugging Percentage

.484

.450

Team ERA

4.93

4.17

Batting Average Against

.252

.248

Fielding Percentage

.975

.972

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}