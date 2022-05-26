PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs and ODU to battle in 2nd round of C-USA Tourney

Louisiana Tech (39-18) will square-off with Old Dominion (39-15) in the second round of the Conference USA Tournament in Hattiesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech is the 2 seed. Old Dominion is the 3 seed.

Game Time | Thursday 4:00 PM

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (314-221 in 9 seasons as a HC, 201-108 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Old Dominion HC | Chris Finwood (563-500 in 20 seasons as a HC, 321-249 in 11 seasons at ODU)

Pitching Probables

Thursday | RHP Ryan Jennings (5-1, 4.13) vs RHP Nick Pantos (6-0, 3.80)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.46, 10 HR, 43 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.256, 7 HR, 35 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.335, 9 HR, 72 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.310, 13 HR, 62 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.285, 1 HR, 23 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.290, 13 HR, 51 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (4-1, 1.40, 10 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 2.19), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.88), LHP Ryan Harland (3-0, 2.56)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech earned a 4-0 victory over Charlotte in the first round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday evening.

Adarius Myers was the lone Bulldog with multiple hits in the victory. Myers collected 3 knocks, including a 2-run home-run in Tech's 4-run first inning.

Cade Gibson, Jonathan Fincher, and Kyle Crigger combined for the shutout for the Bulldogs.

The trio combined to strikeout 9 and walk only 1 hitter in the win.

Ryan Jennings will make the start for Tech against ODU on Thursday afternoon.

Scouting the Old Dominion Monarchs

Key Players | 1B Matt Coutney (.374, 26 HR, 68 RBI), RF Andy Garriola (.324, 22 HR, 72 RBI), DH Robbie Petracci (.318, 12 HR, 36 RBI), C Brock Gagliardi (.305, 11 HR, 35 RBI), LHP Jason Hartline (1-1, 4.30), LHP Noah Dean (3-2, 4.38), RHP Brad Dobzanski (3-0, 4.50)

PREVIEW | Old Dominion earned an 18-7 victory over Middle Tennessee in the first game of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday morning.

Blake Morgan moved to 8-0 on the mound after allowing 6 runs (3 ER) in 5.2 innings of work.

Offensively, the Monarchs slugged 5 home runs in the contest.

Chris Dengler collected 2 of the 5 home runs from his 7th spot in the batting order.

Matt Coutney, Brock Gagliardi, and Kenny Lavari also homered for Old Dominion.

---

