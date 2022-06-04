PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs and Texas set for a date on Saturday night

Louisiana Tech (43-19) and Texas (43-19) are set to square-off in the Austin Regional on Saturday night.

Game Time | Saturday 6:00

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (318-222 in 9 seasons as a HC, 205-109 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Texas HC | David Pierce (412-222 in 11 seasons as a HC, 215-113 in 6 seasons at Texas)

Pitching Probables

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (5-1, 3.74) vs LHP Lucas Gordon (7-1, 2.41)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.365, 11 HR, 49 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.335, 9 HR, 75 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.312, 14 HR, 66 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.278, 1 HR, 25 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.284, 15 HR, 61 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (35 app, 6-1, 1.79, 10 saves) RHP Landon Tomkins (23 app, 4-0, 2.86), LHP Ryan Harland (18 app, 3-0, 3.27)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech earned a 12-5 victory over Dallas Baptist on Friday night.

Taylor Young, Phil Matulia, and Jorge Corona carried the Bulldogs to victory.

Young and Matulia each collected 3 hits, while Corona launched his 14th and 15th home runs of the season to go along with 6 RBI.

Ryan Jennings will get the start on the mound for the Bulldogs. Jennings went 7 shutout innings against ODU in his last start.

Scouting the Texas Longhorns

Key Players | 1B Ivan Melendez (.403, 29 HR, 87 RBI), RF Murphy Stehly (.382, 17 HR, 54 RBI), 3B Skyler Messinger (.363, 10 HR, 53 RBI), CF Douglas Hodo III (.310, 8 HR, 42 RBI), SS Trey Faltine (.279, 14 HR, 52 RBI), C Silas Ardoin (.274, 11 HR, 47 RBI), RHP Marcus Olivarez (17 app, 1-0, 0.39), LHP Luke Harrison (29 app, 0-0, 3.03), RHP Jared Southard (21 app, 3-1, 3.18), RHP Aaron Nixon (25 app, 1-3, 4.75, 5 saves)

PREVIEW | Texas earned an 11-3 victory over Air Force in the opening game of the Austin Regional on Friday afternoon.

Skyler Messinger led the way offensively for the Longhorns with 4 hits and 3 RBI in the win.

Lucas Gordon will make the start on the mound for David Pierce's club on Saturday night. Gordon allowed 1 ER in 7 innings of work in his last outing against TCU on May 26th.

Statistical Comparison