PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs and UTSA set to clash in C-USA Championship

Louisiana Tech (41-19) and UTSA (38-19) are set to clash in the Conference USA Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Game Time | Sunday 1:00 PM

TV/Radio | CBS Sports Network/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (316-222 in 9 seasons as a HC, 203-109 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

UTSA HC | Pat Hallmark (136-100 in 5 seasons as a HC, 70-52 in 3 seasons at UTSA)

Pitching Probables

Sunday | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.359, 11 HR, 49 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.252, 8 HR, 38 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.331, 9 HR, 73 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.310, 14 HR, 63 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.278, 1 HR, 25 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.285, 13 HR, 53 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (5-1, 1.68, 10 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 2.00), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.88), LHP Ryan Harland (3-0, 3.12)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech earned its berth into the championship game with an 8-7 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday evening.

Walker Burchfield delivered a walk-off 2-run single in the 9th inning to give the Bulldogs victory.

Louisiana Tech is looking for its first conference tournament championship since 1987 on Sunday afternoon.

Scouting the UTSA RoadRunners

Key Players | 2B Leyton Barry (.346, 4 HR, 38 RBI), RF Chase Keng (.326, 9 HR, 57 RBI), 1B Ryan Flores (.325, 12 HR, 52 RBI), CF Shane Sirdashney (.325, 5 HR, 35 RBI), RHP Simon Miller (4-3, 3.25), RHP Daniel Shafer (3-1, 3.29), RHP John Chomko (2-0, 3.92)

PREVIEW | UTSA enters its match-up with Louisiana Tech as the lone undefeated team remaining in the Conference USA tournament.

Pat Hallmark's club defeated Southern Miss 11-2 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the champion game.

UTSA is looking for its first conference tournament championship since 2013 on Sunday afternoon.

