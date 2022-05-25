PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs & Charlotte to battle in 1st round of C-USA Tourney

Louisiana Tech (38-18) will square-off with Charlotte (35-20) in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament in Hattiesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech enters the tournament as the 2-seed after finishing 20-10 across 30 league games. Charlotte will be the 7-seed.

Game Time | Wednesday 12:30 PM

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (313-221 in 9 seasons as a HC, 200-108 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Charlotte HC | Robert Woodard (84-48 in 3 seasons as a HC, 84-48 in 3 seasons at Charlotte)

Pitching Probables

Wednesday | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.351, 10 HR, 43 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.256, 7 HR, 34 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.341, 9 HR, 71 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.311, 13 HR, 62 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.284, 1 HR, 23 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.296, 13 HR, 51 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (4-1, 1.43, 10 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 2.19), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.88), LHP Ryan Harland (3-0, 2.56)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech finished the regular season strong by winning 2 of 3 games at Charlotte this past weekend.

For its efforts, the Bulldogs earned the 2-seed in the Conference USA tournament in Hattiesburg this week.

Taylor Young and Jorge Corona enjoyed monster weekends at the plate against the 49ers.

Young went 5/11 (.455) with 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 4 stolen bases, and 6 runs scored in the 3-game set.

With 3 hits in the series opener on Thursday night, Young became the program's all-time hits leader with 280.

Corona finished the series 7/12 (.583) with 1 HR, 5 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

The Miami, FL native is 15 for his last 25 at the plate with 3 HR and 11 RBI over his last 7 games.

Scouting the Charlotte 49ers

Key Players | 2B Nate Furman (.355, 1 HR, 20 RBI), 3B Jack Dragum (.341, 8 HR, 46 RBI), 1B Josh Madole (.298, 7 HR, 59 RBI), CF Jake Cunningham (.316, 15 HR, 48 RBI), RF Cam Fisher (.287, 18 HR, 60 RBI), DH David McCabe (.383, 16 HR, 50 RBI), RHP Colby Bruce (1-2, 4.82), RHP Tony Rossi (5-0, 3.95), RHP Michael Oh (0-0, 4.81)

PREVIEW | Charlotte enters its match-up coming off its first series loss since April 14-16 at Middle Tennessee.

The 49ers will be the 7-seed in the Conference USA tournament after finishing 17-13 in league play.

David McCabe has quickly become one of the better young hitters in C-USA.

The switch-hitting, sophomore DH hit .382 with 12 HR and 30 RBI in 21 league games this season.

McCabe was 5/11 (.455) with 2 HR and 5 RBI against Louisiana Tech last weekend.

Spencer Giesting will play a large role on the bump for the 49ers on Wednesday afternoon.

The left-hander allowed 1 earned run in 7 innings of work against the Bulldogs last Thursday.

---

