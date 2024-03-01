Louisiana Tech (8-0) will head to Sugar Land, TX for the Battle at the Ballpark against Army (4-3), Creighton (5-0), and Air Force (4-4) this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 1 PM, Sunday 4 PM

Location | Constellation Field in Sugar Land, TX

TV/Stream | D1Baseball.com (Subscription Required)

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (231-142 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Army HC | Chris Tracz (42-19 in his 2nd season at Army)

Creighton HC | Ed Servais (648-387 in his 21st season at Creighton)

Air Force HC | Mike Kazlausky (295-382 in his 13th season at Air Force)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech RHP Reed Smith (0-0, 6.48) vs Army TBA, LA Tech LHP Luke Nichols (1-0, 3.60) vs Creighton TBA, LA Tech RHP Turner Swistak (2-0, 1.86) vs Air Force TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.344, 0 HR, 3 RBI), DH/RHP Ethan Bates (.375, 1 HR, 10 RBI/0-0, 2.70 ERA, 4 K), 1B/OF Dalton Davis (.367, 1 HR, 8 RBI) 2B Michael Ballard (.448, 4 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.412, 2 HR, 6 RBI), RHP Sam Brodersen (0-0, 0.00 ERA), RHP Grant Hubka (2-0, 2.57 ERA), Ryan Harland (0-0, 2.45 ERA)

Louisiana Tech thumped McNeese 13-4 on Wednesday night to move to 8-0 in 2024.

Lane Burroughs squad scored in 7 of 9 innings offensively. Kasten Furr and Cole McConnell led the charge offensively for the Bulldogs with 3 hits apiece.

McConnell is off to a fast start through his first four games with 7 hits that have all gone for extra bases and 6 RBI.

Sam Brodersen has been electric in the Tech bullpen with 11 K in 6.1 innings pitched this season.

Scouting the Black Knights

Key Players | 3B Sam Ruta (.419, 3 HR, 12 RBI), CF Braden Golinski (.360, 2 HR, 5 RBI), LF William Parker (.312, 1 HR, 8 RBI), RHP Bryce Brownlee (1-0, 0.93 ERA), RHP Andrew Berg (1-0, 2.70 ERA),

Army comes into the 2024 season off its 5th straight NCAA Regional appearance in 2023.

The Black Knights have started 4-3 in 2024 with wins over Monmouth, Stetson, and Maine.

The two defeats have comes at the hands of Penn State (2X) and Fordham.

Army is hitting .260 as a team and are averaging 6.8 runs per game early on this season.

On the mound, the Black Knights have a 4.50 team ERA.

Scouting the Blue Jays

Key Players | SS Nolan Clifford (.611, 2 HR, 10 RBI), CF Tate Gillen (.500, 1 HR, 7 RBI), 3B Ben North (.500, 3 HR, 14 RBI), RHP Daniel Hammond (1-0, 0.00 ERA), RHP Parker Primeaux (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Creighton is off to a strong 5-0 start in 2024.

The Blue Jays hold victories over Coppin State (2X), Houston Christian, UTSA, and Illinois-Chicago.

In Creighton's 22-1 win over Houston Christian last Friday, Ben North had an absurd 10 RBI at the plate.

The Blue Jays are hitting .376 as a team and are averaging 14.2 runs per game.

On the mound, Creighton has compiled a 3.29 team ERA.

Scouting the Falcons

Key Players | Jay Thomason (.375, 2 HR, 6 RBI), Jake Greiving (.300, 3 HR, 9 RBI), 1B Sam Kulasingam (.226, 4 RBI), LHP Jimmy Hebenstreit (0-0, 0.00 ERA), RHP Doyle Gehring (1-0 , 2.35 ERA)

Air Force comes in with a .500 record at 4-4 overall early on in 2024.

The Falcons wins have come against Mississippi State and Navy (3X). Air Force has four losses against Mississippi State (2X), Southern Miss, and UNC-Wilmington.

The Bulldogs and Falcons are certainly familiar with one another having squared off in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Air Force is hitting .244 as a team and is averaging 5.4 runs per game.

On the mound, the Falcons have a 4.64 ERA.

---

