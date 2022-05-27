PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs & ODU set for battle in semifinals of C-USA Tourney

Louisiana Tech (40-18) will square-off with Old Dominion (40-16) in the semifinals of the Conference USA Tournament in Hattiesburg on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech is the 2 seed. Old Dominion is the 3 seed.

Game Time | Saturday 9:00 AM

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (315-221 in 9 seasons as a HC, 202-108 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Old Dominion HC | Chris Finwood (564-501 in 20 seasons as a HC, 322-250 in 11 seasons at ODU)

Pitching Probables

Saturday | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.352, 10 HR, 46 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.254, 7 HR, 36 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.329, 9 HR, 72 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.309, 13 HR, 62 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.286, 1 HR, 24 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.291, 13 HR, 52 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (4-1, 1.66, 10 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 2.19), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.88), LHP Ryan Harland (3-0, 2.56)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech advanced to the semifinals of the C-USA tournament with a 7-2 victory over Old Dominion on Thursday afternoon.

In the victory, Taylor Young led the way offensive with 3 hits and 2 RBI for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Jennings put together a masterful performance on the mound firing 7 shutout innings while striking out 10.

Louisiana Tech will be looking to advance to its second straight Conference USA Championship game with a victory.

Scouting the Old Dominion Monarchs

Key Players | 1B Matt Coutney (.374, 26 HR, 69 RBI), RF Andy Garriola (.320, 23 HR, 76 RBI), DH Robbie Petracci (.311, 12 HR, 36 RBI), C Brock Gagliardi (.307, 11 HR, 36 RBI), LHP Jason Hartline (1-1, 4.08), LHP Noah Dean (3-2, 4.21), RHP Brad Dobzanski (3-0, 4.24)

PREVIEW | Old Dominion advanced to the semifinals with a 13-4 victory over Charlotte in an elimination game on Friday afternoon.

In the victory, Carter Trice finished 3/5 for with a grand slam and 4 RBI.

Tommy Bell also went 3/3 with a 2B at the plate for the Monarchs.

On the mound, Jacob Gomez earned the victory after allowing 1 earned run in 4 innings of relief work.

With the win, ODU became the 3rd team in Conference USA to hit 40 wins in 2022.

---

