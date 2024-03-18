Louisiana Tech (16-5) will hit the road for midweek contests at #5 LSU (17-4) and Nicholls State (17-6) on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6:30 PM, Wednesday 6:30 PM

Location | Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA & Ben Meyer Diamond in Thibodaux, LA

TV/Stream | SEC Network+ (Tuesday)/ESPN+ (Wednesday)

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (239-147 in 8th season at LA Tech)

LSU HC | Jay Johnson (111-43 in his 3rd season at LSU)

Nicholls State HC | Mike Silva (77-55 in his 3rd season at Nicholls State)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech LHP Caden Copeland (3-1, 4.08) vs LSU LHP Javen Coleman (2-0, 2.84), LA Tech TBA vs Nicholls State TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH Ethan Bates (.391, 4 HR, 32 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.384, 6 HR, 31 RBI), 1B Dalton Davis (.372, 4 HR, 24 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.342, 10 RBI), SS Kasten Furr (.309, 2 HR, 12 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.306, 2 HR, 13 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 2.93), RHP Sam Brodersen (2-1, 3.38), RHP Nate Crider (1-0, 2.25)

Louisiana Tech got back in the win column with a much-needed three-game sweep of the Northwestern State this past weekend.

Dalton Davis was on fire at the plate going 10/14 (.714) with 1 HR and 7 RBI.

Ethan Bates continued his torrid pace in the series hitting 6/12 (.500) with 2 HR & 7 RBI.

Bates ranks 9th nationally with 32 RBI, and Cole McConnell ranks 16th nationally with 31 RBI.

Scouting the Tigers

Key Players | 2B Steven Milam (.328, 13 RBI), 3B Tommy White (.321, 5 HR, 19 RBI), DH/C Hayden Travinski (.319, 4 HR, 22 RBI), 1B Jared Jones (.294, 7 HR, 19 RBI), RHP Will Hellmers (1-0, 1.29), RHP Gavin Guidry (1-0, 2.45)

LSU comes into the matchup with Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night having lost a weekend series at Mississippi State last weekend.

Javen Coleman will get the start on the mound for the Tigers. The left-hander has a 2.84 era in 12.2 innings pitched this season.

Tommy White continues to be an anchor on the offensive side of things. The All-American is hitting .321 with 5 HR and 19 RBI this season.

White hit 3 home runs in 3 games against Mississippi State this past weekend.

Scouting the Colonels

Key Players | 1B Edgar Alvarez (.468, 4 HR, 30 RBI), 3B Drake Anderson (.333, 1 HR, 11 RBI), LF Garrett Felix (.324, 2 HR, 19 RBI), SS Parker Coddou (.311, 1 HR, 14 RBI), RHP Arturo Rodriguez (1-1, 1.17), Gavin Galy (1-0, 3.86)

Nicholls State, a 2023 NCAA Regional participant, is off to a strong start in 2024 at 17-6 overall.

The Colonels were swept at Nebraska this past weekend, so they'll be looking to get back on track Wednesday night against the Bulldogs.

Edgar Alvarez has been sensational early in the year hitting .468 with 4 home runs and 30 RBI.

---

