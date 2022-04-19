PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs to host Little Rock & NSU in midweek contests

Louisiana Tech (25-11) will host both Little Rock (16-15) and Northwestern State (16-18) in midweek contests at J.C. Love Field this week.

Game Time | Tuesday vs Little Rock 6 PM, Wednesday vs Northwestern State 6 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (300-214 in 9 seasons as a HC, 187-111 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Little Rock HC | Chris Curry (166-204 in 8 seasons as a HC, 166-204 in 8 seasons at Little Rock)

Northwestern State HC | Bobby Barbier (143-131 in 5+ seasons as a HC, 143-131 in 5+ seasons at Northwestern State)

Pitching Probables

Tuesday | RHP Greg Martinez (2-1, 5.53) vs RHP Hoss Brewer (2-0, 4.24)

Wednesday | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.356, 6 HR, 28 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.272, 5 HR, 28 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.340, 7 HR, 47 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.287, 10 HR, 37 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.279, 1 HR, 17 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.274, 8 HR, 29 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (3-0, 1.07, 6 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 3.45), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.63), LHP Ryan Harland (1-0, 0.43)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech won 2 of 3 games at Marshall this past weekend.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a successful weekend at the plate by slugging 7 home runs and averaging 9 runs per game.

Steele Netterville has been on a tear for Tech of late. The Shreveport, LA native is 8/23 (.348) with 4 HR and 9 RBI over his last 5 games.

Greg Martinez will get the start for the Bulldogs against Little Rock on Tuesday night.

Martinez has a 4.41 ERA over 4 starts in 2022.

Scouting the Little Rock Trojans

Key Players | 1B Canyon McWilliams (.380, 5 HR, 28 RBI), RF Noah Dickerson (.366, 6 HR, 28 RBI), 3B Nathan Lyons (.339, 14 RBI), LHP Sawyer Smallwood (3-3, 2.37), LHP Joey Martin (0-0, 3.68), LHP Chance Vaught (2-4, 4.91)

PREVIEW | Little Rock enters its contest with Louisiana Tech having lost its last 3 games dating back to April 12th.

The Trojans are currently 16-15 overall and 6-8 in Sun Belt conference play.

Little Rock is hitting .303 as a team while averaging 6.1 runs per game.

Hoss Brewer will get the start on the mound on Tuesday night. Brewer has a 4.24 era in 34 innings of work this season.

Scouting the Northwestern State Demons

Key Players | 2B Daunte Stuart (.296, 3 HR, 24 RBI), RF Cole Colaianni (.303, 15 RBI), LF Jeffrey Elkins (.255, 6 HR, 18 RBI), CF Larson Fontenot (.280, 3 HR, 18 RBI), RHP Gus Collins (1-0, 2.10), LHP Cameron Taylor (2-0, 2.87), RHP Josh Banes (0-0, 4.35), RHP Dawson Flowers (0-1, 4.32)

PREVIEW | The Demons enter the contest with Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night having lost 6 of their last 7 games after dropping 2 of 3 at Nicholls this past weekend.

Offensively, Northwestern State is hitting .250 as a team and are averaging 6.1 runs per game.

Northwestern State has a team era of 4.82.

The two teams last met in 2019 when the Demons defeated Louisiana Tech in both midweek contests.

