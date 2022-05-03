PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs to square-off with ULM & NSU in midweek action

Louisiana Tech (30-15) will play a pair of midweek games against ULM (15-26-1) and Northwestern State (21-22) this week.

The Bulldogs will host ULM on Tuesday night before traveling to Northwestern State on Wednesday evening.

Game Time | Tuesday 6 PM, Wednesday 6 PM

TV/Radio | Tuesday CUSA.tv, Wednesday NA/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (305-218 in 9 seasons as a HC, 192-105 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

ULM HC | Michael Federico (103-121-1 in 5 seasons as a HC, 103-121-1 in 5 seasons at ULM)

Northwestern State HC | Bobby Barbier (148-135 in 6 seasons as a HC, 148-135 in 6 seasons at Northwestern State)

Pitching Probables

Tuesday | RHP Greg Martinez (3-1, 5.49) vs TBA

Wednesday | TBA vs TBA



Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.355, 7 HR, 33 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.263, 6 HR, 31 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.341, 7 HR, 56 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.302, 11 HR, 51 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.298, 1 HR, 20 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.262, 9 HR, 34 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (3-1, 1.19, 8 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 2.53), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.88), LHP Ryan Harland (2-0, 0.90)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech earned a hard-fought series victory at ODU this past weekend.

After dropping the opener 5-0, the Bulldogs bounced back with 10-5 and 8-4 victories in the final two games of the series.

Steele Netterville enjoyed a successful series at the plate with 5 hits and 4 RBI. With a double on Saturday, Netterville tied TJ Soto for Tech's all-time 2B record at 58.

Kyle Crigger continued to perform like an All-American throughout the series. Across 2 appearances, the right-hander fired 4 innings, struck out 7 and allowed no runs while securing both wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Scouting the ULM Warhawks

Key Players | CF Mason Holt (.322, 11 HR, 29 RBI), SS Colby Deaville (.313, 3 HR, 11 RBI), LF Ryan Cupit (.313, 10 RBI), 3B Grant Schulz (.277, 3 HR, 28 RBI), LHP Jackie Robinson (1-0, 2.45), RHP Carson Orton (1-0, 3.25), RHP Nicholas Judice (2-0, 4.07)

PREVIEW | ULM enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech after being swept at Little Rock last weekend.

Mason Holt leads a ULM offense that is averaging 5.2 runs per game.

The senior outfielders is hitting .322 with 11 HR and 29 RBI.

The Warhawks have a 6.11 team era through 42 games in 2022.

Scouting the Northwestern State Demons

Key Players | 1B Gray Rowlett (.287, 3 HR, 22 RBI), CF Larson Fontenot (.280, 3 HR, 22 RBI), LF Jeffrey Elkins (.273, 9 HR, 25 RBI), RHP Gus Collins (3-0, 3.18), RHP Josh Banes (0-0, 3.60), LHP Cameron Taylor (2-0, 4.34)

PREVIEW | Northwestern State dropped 2 of 3 games against Southeastern in Natchitoches last weekend.

Jeffrey Elkins leads a Demons offense that is averaging 5.8 runs per game.

Elkins is hitting .273 with 9 HR and 25 RBI in 2022.

The Demons have a 4.67 era as a team.

---

