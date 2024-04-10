Louisiana Tech (25-9) will travel to #18 UL-Lafayette (25-8) for a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night.

Dates/Times | Wednesday 6 PM

Location | M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park in Lafayette, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (258-151 in 8th season at LA Tech)

UL-Lafayette HC | Matt Deggs (143-87 in his 5th season at UL-Lafayette)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech TBA vs UL-Lafayette TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH Ethan Bates (.355, 7 HR, 44 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.389, 11 HR, 44 RBI), 1B Dalton Davis (.343, 4 HR, 28 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.306, 1 HR, 16 RBI), SS Kasten Furr (.277, 2 HR, 16 RBI), LF Adarius Myers (.309, 17 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.314, 6 HR, 24 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 5.18), RHP Sam Brodersen (3-1, 2.00), RHP Ethan Bates (1-0, 2.05)

Louisiana Tech picked up a pair of wins over Middle Tennessee in its most recent series this past weekend.

Ethan Bates was fantastic at the plate and on the mound for the 'Dogs. The Hot Springs, AR native hit a game-winning home-run the 8th inning on Friday night and collected saves in each of the first two games of the series.

Bates became the first pitcher in Louisiana Tech history with back-to-back double-digit save seasons after picking up his 10th save of the year on Saturday.

Will Safford also enjoyed a big weekend at the plate hitting .333 with 1 home-run and 4 RBI.

Scouting the Ragin Cajuns

Key Players | 1B Trey LaFleur (.400, 4 HR, 15 RBI), SS Kyle DeBarge (.331, 11 HR, 36 RBI), C Jose Torres (.318, 1 HR, 18 RBI), RHP JP Langevin (3-0, 3.21), LHP Steven Cash (2-0, 3.60), RHP David Christie (1-0, 2.96)

ULL has won its last 16 games and is up to 18th nationally in the latest D1Baseball top 25.

Matt Deggs' club has not lost since March 15th.

UL-Lafayette is hitting .296 as a team and are averaging 7 runs per game.

On the mound, the Cajuns have a 3.57 team era. The Cajuns team era ranks 7th nationally.

---

