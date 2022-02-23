PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs #8 LSU

Louisiana Tech (3-0) will host #8 LSU (3-0) inside J.C. Love Field on Wednesday night.

Game Time | Wednesday 6 PM

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (236-183 in 9 seasons as a HC, 165-90 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

LSU HC | Jay Johnson (319-172 in 9 seasons as a HC, 3-0 in his 1st season at LSU)

Pitching Probables

Wednesday | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Returners | SS Taylor Young (.331, 7 HR, 36 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.283, 12 HR, 57 RBI), OF Phil Matulia (.311, 8 HR, 37 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.347, 4 HR, 30 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.269, 5 HR, 29 RBI) LHP Jonathan Fincher (8-3, 3.05), RHP Ryan Jennings (5-4, 4.48), RHP Jarret Whorff (9-2, 4.00), RHP Kyle Crigger (4-2, 3.47, 5 saves), LHP Cade Gibson (4-3, 6.40), RHP Greg Martinez (4-1, 7.99)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech opened its 2022 season with a 3-game sweep over Wichita State.

The Bulldogs averaged 7 runs per game while hitting .261 as a team with a .386 OBP.

Taylor Young led the charge offensively with a 5/10 (.500) weekend and scored 6 runs from his leadoff spot.

Philip Matulia, Cole McConnell and Jorge Corona all homered for the Bulldogs during the 3-game set against the Shockers.

On the mound, the Tech bullpen stole the show with a 1.84 over 14.2 innings of work.

Kyle Crigger earned a win on Saturday and save on Sunday. The senior right-hander struck out 7 in 4 innings of work on his way to being named C-USA Pitcher of the Week.

Scouting the LSU Tigers

Key Returners | OF Dylan Crews (.361, 18 HR, 42 RBI, 12 SB), 1B Tre Morgan (.357, 6 HR, 42 RBI, 15 SB), 3B Cade Doughty (.308, 13 HR, 55 RBI), OF Gavin Dugas (.295, 19 HR, 66 RBI), RHP Devin Fontenot (4-2, 2.86), RHP Garrett Edwards (2-2, 3.41), LHP Javen Coleman (3-2, 5.79), RHP Blake Money (1-2, 8.68)

PREVIEW | LSU opened its 2022 season with a 3-game sweep over Maine in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers scored 51 runs in the 3-game sweep.

Cade Doughty was 8/14 (.571) with 2 HR and 12 RBI for the weekend.

Blake Money got the start on Friday night for the Tigers and fired 7 shutout innings while striking out 10.

LSU's pitching staff had a 4.33 ERA over the course of the 3-game series.

Full Breakdown of the Tigers

For a complete breakdown on what to expect from LSU on Wednesday night, click here.

