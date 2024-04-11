Louisiana Tech (26-9) will travel to Tuscon, AZ for a non-conference series at Arizona (18-13) this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 8 PM, Saturday 8 PM, Sunday 12 PM

Location | Hi Corbett Field in Tuscon, AZ

TV/Stream | PAC-12 Network+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (259-151 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Arizona HC | Chip Hale (90-64 in his 3rd season at Arizona)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech RHP Reed Smith (4-2, 5.50) vs Arizona LHP Jackson Kent (2-1, 2.79), LA Tech LHP Luke Nichols (3-1, 4.50) vs Arizona Cam Walty (5-1, 2.70), LA Tech RHP Turner Swistak (4-1, 5.67) vs Arizona RHP Clark Candiotti (3-1, 3.26)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH Ethan Bates (.352, 7 HR, 45 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.408, 11 HR, 45 RBI), 1B Dalton Davis (.343, 4 HR, 28 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.318, 1 HR, 18 RBI), SS Kasten Furr (.269, 2 HR, 16 RBI), LF Adarius Myers (.305, 17 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.325, 6 HR, 25 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 4.94), RHP Sam Brodersen (3-1, 1.86), RHP Ethan Bates (1-0, 1.98)

Louisiana Tech earned a 7-2 victory over #19 UL-Lafayette on Wednesday night.

In the win, Tech pounded ULL pitching to the tune of 15 hits and struck out 15 Cajun hitters on the mound.

Cole McConnell was the start offensively going 4-for-4 at the plate with a walk and RBI.

McConnell ranks 45th nationally with a .408 batting average and 17th nationally with 45 RBI.

Scouting the Wildcats

Key Players | DH Garen Caulfield (.347, 3 HR, 26 RBI), CF Brendan Summerhill (.344, 4 HR, 34 RBI), SS Mason White (.306, 13 HR, 45 RBI), 3B Richie Morales (.306, 18 RBI), RHP Kyler Heyne (1-0, 0.79), RHP Tony Pluta (0-0, 1.08), RHP Casey Hintz (2-1, 3.38)

Chip Hale's club comes into its series against Louisiana Tech playing its best baseball of the year having won 8 consecutive games.

The Wildcats defeated Stanford 12-1 in their most recent game on Monday.

Arizona is hitting .280 as a team and are averaging 7.2 runs per game.

The Wildcats have compiled a 3.94 era as a team through 31 games.

---

