PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Charlotte

Louisiana Tech (36-17, 18-9) will travel to Charlotte (34-18, 16-11) to close out the regular season in a 3-game Conference USA series.

Game Time | Thursday 5 PM, Friday 5 PM, Saturday 12 PM

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (311-220 in 9 seasons as a HC, 198-107 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Charlotte HC | Robert Woodard (83-46 in 3 seasons as a HC, 83-46 in 3 seasons at Charlotte)

Pitching Probables

Thursday | LHP Cade Gibson (5-4, 4.82) vs RHP Hale Sims (3-1, 3.89)

Friday | RHP Ryan Jennings (5-1, 4.25) vs LHP Collin Kramer (3-1, 4.00)

Saturday | RHP Jarret Whorff (5-6, 5.50) vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.345, 8 HR, 39 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.256, 7 HR, 34 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.346, 9 HR, 68 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.311, 13 HR, 62 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.298, 1 HR, 22 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.278, 12 HR, 46 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (3-1, 1.56, 10 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 2.19), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.88), LHP Ryan Harland (3-0, 1.73)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech handled its business and swept Western Kentucky in a 3-game series at J.C. Love Field last weekend.

The Bulldogs now sit all alone in 2nd place in the C-USA standings at 18-9 overall.

Jorge Corona had the best series of his Bulldog career at the plate going 7/10 (.700) with 1 HR and 5 RBI.

The Miami, FL native is now hitting .277 with 12 HR and 46 RBI this season.

Ryan Jennings delivered another gem on the mound Saturday afternoon.

The right-hander fired 7.1 innings of 1-run ball and earned his 5th victory of the season.

Scouting the Charlotte 49ers

Key Players | 2B Nate Furman (.361, 1 HR, 20 RBI), 3B Jack Dragum (.343, 8 HR, 44 RBI), 1B Josh Madole (.304, 7 HR, 56 RBI), CF Jake Cunningham (.310, 14 HR, 45 RBI), RF Cam Fisher (.282, 17 HR, 57 RBI), DH David McCabe (.377, 14 HR, 45 RBI), RHP Colby Bruce (1-2, 4.86), RHP Tony Rossi (5-0, 4.01), RHP Michael Oh (0-0, 5.24)

PREVIEW | Charlotte enters its series against Louisiana Tech having won 15 of its last 17 games after defeating South Carolina on Tuesday night.

The 49ers have won 4 straight C-USA series.

Charlotte's possesses one of the most potent offenses in college baseball averaging 8.5 runs per game.

The 444 total runs scored in 52 games ranks 11th nationally.

On the mound, the 49ers have a 4.69 team era.

