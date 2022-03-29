PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Dallas Baptist

Louisiana Tech (18-6) will host Dallas Baptist (15-8) in a non-conference match-up on Tuesday night.

Game Time | Tuesday 6 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (251-189 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 179-96 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

Dallas Baptist HC | Dan Heefner (531-279 in 14+ seasons as a HC, 531-279 in 14+ seasons at Dallas Baptist)

Pitching Probables

Tuesday | RHP Greg Martinez (2-0, 5.12) vs RHP Zach Heaton (0-1, 5.14)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.395, 4 HR, 23 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.298, 5 HR, 25 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.363, 5 HR, 34 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.275, 5 HR, 23 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (2-0, 0.84), RHP Landon Tomkins (2-0, 1.69), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 3.20)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech enters its Tuesday night match-up with Dallas Baptist playing its best baseball of the season.

The Bulldogs outscored FIU 37-4 in a 3-game sweep over the weekend and have now won 13 of their last 15 games.

Taylor Young and Cole McConnell are having sensational seasons for the Bulldogs at the plate.

Young currently leads the Bulldogs in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, OPS, runs scored, hits, doubles, triples, walks, stolen bases and total bases.

McConnell ranks 11th nationally with 34 RBI.

Greg Martinez will get the start on the mound for the 'Dogs on Tuesday night. Tech has won each of Martinez's two starts this season against ULM and LSU, respectively.

Scouting the Dallas Baptist Patriots

Key Players | SS Blayne Jones (.315, 5 HR, 18 RBI), CF Jace Grady (.307, 3 HR, 12 RBI), 3B Luke Heefner (.300, 3 HR, 10 RBI), 1B Cole Moore (.291, 5 HR, 16 RBI), LHP Brady Rose (0-0, 2.77), RHP Chandler Arnold (0-0, 3.63), RHP Bubba Hall (2-1, 5.29), RHP Kyle Rich (0-2, 5.74)

PREVIEW | Dallas Baptist is currently 15-8 overall and have won 6 of their last 7 games.

The Patriots have earned an NCAA Regional berth in 8 of the last 10 seasons.

Dan Heefner's club currently has the #1 RPI in the country.

Dallas Baptist is hitting .260 as a team and are averaging 5.5 runs per game.

Zach Heaton will get the start on the mound for the Patriots. In 14 innings of work, Heaton has held opponents to a .273 batting average.

