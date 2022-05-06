PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs FAU

Louisiana Tech (32-15, 14-7) will host FAU (28-17, 13-8) in a 3-game Conference USA series at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

Game Time | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 10:30 AM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (307-218 in 9 seasons as a HC, 194-105 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

FAU HC | John McCormack (471-291-2 in 14 seasons as a HC, 471-291-2 in 14 seasons at FAU)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Cade Gibson (4-3, 4.02) vs LHP Hunter Cooley (6-3, 4.32)

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (3-1, 4.91) vs TBA

Sunday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-1, 3.70) vs LHP Tyler Burnham (5-0, 3.03)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.349, 7 HR, 33 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.269, 6 HR, 31 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.333, 7 HR, 58 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.306, 12 HR, 56 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.297, 1 HR, 21 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.259, 10 HR, 39 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (3-1, 1.33, 9 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 2.31), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.88), LHP Ryan Harland (3-0, 1.04)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech picked up midweek wins over ULM and Northwestern State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have now won four consecutive games leading into the series against FAU.

Steele Netterville was 3/7 (.429) with a HR and 5 RBI in the two wins.

Jorge Corona enjoyed a huge night offensively against ULM when he hit his second grand slam of the season in the 8th inning of the 11-5 win.

Ryan Harland continues to be rock solid out of the bullpen for the 'Dogs. The left-hander is 3-0 with a 1.04 era in 34.2 innings pitched.

Harland has yet to allow more than one run in any of his 13 appearances in 2022.

Scouting the FAU Owls

Key Players | 1B Nolan Schanuel (.376, 12 HR, 42 RBI), CF Gabriel Rincones Jr. (.339, 16 HR, 59 RBI), LF Dylan Goldstein (.324, 13 HR, 44 RBI), 2B Steven Loden (.297, 3 HR, 28 RBI), RHP Robert Wegielnik (2-1, 2.74), LHP Max Martzolf (2-1, 4.61), LHP Sam Drumheller (2-0, 5.06), RHP Nicholas Del Prado (1-1, 5.25)

PREVIEW | FAU enters its match-up with Louisiana Tech only one game behind the Bulldogs in the C-USA standings with 9 games to go in conference play.

Nolan Schanuel leads a talented FAU offense that is averaging 7.2 runs per game.

Schanuel, the Owls first baseman, is hitting .376 with 12 HR and 42 RBI.

On the mound, FAU has a 5.50 team era.

