PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs FIU

Louisiana Tech (15-6, 2-1) will jump back into C-USA play this weekend when it plays host to FIU (9-12, 2-1) inside J.C. Love Field.

Game Time | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (248-189 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 176-96 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

FIU HC | Mervyl Melendez (656-571 in 22+ seasons as a HC, 119-135 in 5+ seasons at FIU)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (4-0, 3.60) vs RHP Patrick Pridgen (1-2, 3.42)

Saturday | LHP Cade Gibson (2-1, 3.42) vs LHP Ryan Cabarcas (2-1, 3.46)

Sunday | TBA vs RHP Carlos Lequerica (1-0, 0.60)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.387, 4 HR, 20 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.280, 5 HR, 19 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.359, 4 HR, 25 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.299, 4 HR, 21 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (2-0, 0.84), RHP Landon Tomkins (2-0, 1.86), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 3.20)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech earned a big non-conference win over 21st-ranked LSU on Wednesday night.

After erasing a 2-run deficit in the 9th inning, Taylor Young drew a bases-loaded walk in the 12th inning to give Tech the 7-6 victory.

Kyle Crigger was dominant in relief for the 'Dogs.

The senior right-hander tossed 4 shutout innings while striking out 8 Tiger hitters and earned his 2nd win of the season.

Crigger has allowed just 2 earned runs in 21.1 IP this season.

Scouting the FIU Golden Panthers

Key Players | LF Robert Sotolongo (.306, 2 HR, 15 RBI), DH Adrian Figueroa (.306, 12 RBI), CF Alec Sanchez (.298, 6 HR, 23 RBI), C Matthew Gonzalez (.288, 7 RBI), LHP Zac Lampton (0-0, 3.18), RHP Orlando Hernandez (1-0, 4.24), RHP Richie Pena (1-2, 5.89)

PREVIEW | FIU enters its match-up against Louisiana Tech feeling good about itself after defeating Marshall in 2 of 3 games last weekend.

The Golden Panthers dropped the opener of the series 11-3 but were able to bounce back with 11-3 and 13-3 wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Alec Sanchez leads the offensive attack for FIU with a .298 batting average to go along with 6 HR and 23 RBI.

Mervyl Melendez's team is averaging 5.3 runs per game.

On the mound, FIU enters the series with a 5.69 team era.

Walks/HBPs have been a major issue as the Golden Panthers are allowing 7.9 BB/HBP per 9 IP.

