PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs FIU

Louisiana Tech (18-12, 4-2) will host FIU (20-10, 4-2) in Conference USA action this weekend at J.C. Love Field.

Dates/Times | Friday 2:00 PM, Saturday 2:00 PM, Sunday 1:00 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (296-173 in 9th season at LA Tech)

FIU HC | Rich Witten (68-74 in 3rd season at FIU)

Pitching Probables | Landon Fontenot (0-0, 1.80) vs Easton Marks (2-1, 4.45), Luke Cooley (4-2, 3.34) vs Owen Puk (3-0, 3.77), Brooks Roberson (3-1, 3.90) vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Garrison Berkley (.311, 4 HR, 19 RBI), Sebastian Mexico (.324, 2 HR, 17 RBI), Colton Coates (.283, 3 HR, 19 RBI), Michael Ballard (.292, 5 HR, 22 RBI), Brody Drost (.303, 2 HR, 15 RBI), Kade Parker (7 app, 15.2 IP, 11 K, 4.60 ERA), Logan Forsythe (13 app, 20.2 IP, 29 K, 4.79 ERA), Blake Hooks (10 app, 13.1 IP, 19 K, 2.03 ERA)

Louisiana Tech defeated UL-Lafayette 16-6 in midweek action on Wednesday night,.

Sebastian Mexico and Zeb Ruddell each homered for the Bulldogs.

Mexico is hitting .432 with 2 HR and 13 RBI over his last 11 games.

Noah Magee was dynamic in relief to close things down in the 8th and 9th innings. The right-hander struck out 5 in two innings of scoreless work.

Scouting the Panthers

Key Players | Brylan West (.333, 7 HR, 16 RBI), Kishon Frett (.327, 9 HR, 21 RBI), Alex Ulloa (.314, 4 HR, 29 RBI), Juan Villareal (10 app, 30.2 IP, 44 K, 2.34 ERA), Jaydon Bishop (11 app, 20.2 IP, 25 K, 3.48 ERA), Andrew Ildefonso (5 app, 6.1 IP, 3 K, 4.26 ERA), David Eckaus (10 app, 22 IP, 24 K, 4.50 ERA)

FIU comes into this weekend's series as perhaps the most improved team in Conference USA.

Rich Witten's club is now 20-10 overall after a 10-2 victory over Miami on Wednesday night.

The Panthers are hitting .291 as a team and are averaging 8.1 runs per game.

Brylan West and Kishon Frett have combined for 16 home runs this season.

On the mound, the Panthers have a 5.42 team ERA.

