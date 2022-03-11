PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Houston Baptist

Louisiana Tech (8-5) will host Houston Baptist (6-8) in its final non-conference series this weekend at J.C. Love Field.

Game Times | Friday 1 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (241-188 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 169-95 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

Houston Baptist | Lance Berkman (6-8 in his 1st season as a HC, 6-8 in his 1st season at Houston Baptist)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (3-0, 2.65) vs RHP Daxton Tinker (0-2, 8.74)

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (0-1, 6.75) vs RHP Jared Burch (0-1, 4.40)

Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (0-2, 5.23) vs RHP Will Ripoll (1-1, 3.21)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.383, 2 HR, 11 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.277, 3 HR, 11 RBI), Jorge Corona (.231, 2 HR, 9 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.391, 2 HR, 15 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.289, 3 HR, 13 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (1-0, 1.59), RHP Landon Tomkins (1-0, 0.00), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 3.65)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech has won 3 of its last 4 games after picking up a 13-1 victory over Southeastern on Wednesday night.

In the win against Southeastern, Taylor Young led the charge offensively with 4 hits and 2 RBI.

Cole McConnell, Steele Netterville and Wade Elliott each collected 2 hits at the plate.

Elliott is 7/15 (.467) with 2 HR and 9 RBI over his last 4 games.

The Bulldogs are averaging 11.7 runs per game over their last 4 contests.

Scouting the Houston Baptist Huskies

Key Players | 2B Jake Morris (.318, 1 HR, 4 RBI), RF Logan Letney (.303, 1 HR, 3 RBI), CF Austin Roccaforte (.270, 4 RBI), RHP Austin Morris (1-0, 1.35), RHP Chad Ricker (1-1, 2.38), RHP Trey Valka (0-0, 5.40)

PREVIEW | Lance Berkman is in his 1st season as the HC at Houston Baptist.

After a 2-8 start, the former Houston Astros 1B/OF has the Huskies playing really solid baseball.

Houston Baptist won 3 of 4 games at 23rd-ranked Sacramento State last weekend and defeated Lamar 10-2 in a midweek contest on Wednesday.

The Huskies are hitting .229 as a team and averaging 3.6 runs per game.

On the mound, Houston Baptist has a 5.95 team era.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue