PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Little Rock

Louisiana Tech (28-13) will travel to Little Rock (16-19) for a midweek match-up on Wednesday night.

Game Time | Wednesday 6 PM

TV/Radio | NA/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (302-216 in 9 seasons as a HC, 189-113 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Little Rock HC | Chris Curry (166-208 in 8 seasons as a HC, 166-208 in 8 seasons at Little Rock)

Pitching Probables

Wednesday | RHP Greg Martinez (3-1, 4.41) vs RHP Erik McKnight (2-1, 6.43)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.360, 7 HR, 31 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.258, 6 HR, 30 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.340, 7 HR, 52 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.286, 10 HR, 42 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.286, 1 HR, 20 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.268, 8 HR, 30 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (3-1, 1.31, 8 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 2.75), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.63), LHP Ryan Harland (1-0, 0.64)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech enters the match-up with Little Rock off of a series loss to Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

In the series defeat, the Bulldogs only scored 10 runs across 3 games.

Getting the bats going over the final 15 games of the regular season will be key if Tech is going to make a run at a second consecutive NCAA Regional appearance.

Greg Martinez will make his second start in as many weeks against the Trojans on Wednesday.

In Tech's 10-0 win over Little Rock last week, the right-hander fired 7 shutout innings while striking out 8.

Scouting the Little Rock Trojans

Key Players | RF Noah Dickerson (.358, 7 HR, 29 RBI), 1B Canyon McWilliams (.343, 5 HR, 29 RBI), 3B Nathan Lyons (.320, 14 RBI), LHP Sawyer Smallwood (3-3, 2.29), LHP Joey Martin (0-0, 4.50), LHP Chance Vaught (2-4, 5.57)

PREVIEW | Little Rock has lost its last 7 games dating back to April 10th.

The Trojans were out-scored 42-8 in being swept at Texas State last weekend.

Erik McKnight will make his 11th start of the season against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night.

The right-hander is 2-1 with a 6.43 era in 2022.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue