Louisiana Tech (22-8) will host Little Rock (15-13) in non-conference action in Ruston, LA on Tuesday night.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (255-150 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Little Rock HC | Rick Witten (220-251 in 9th season at Little Rock)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech LHP Connor Nation vs Little Rock TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH Ethan Bates (.347, 6 HR, 40 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.387, 10 HR, 42 RBI), 1B Dalton Davis (.343, 4 HR, 28 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.291, 14 RBI), SS Kasten Furr (.304, 2 HR, 15 RBI), LF Adarius Myers (.314, 15 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.304, 4 HR, 20 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 5.16), RHP Sam Brodersen (2-1, 2.38), RHP Ethan Bates (0-0, 1.61)

Louisiana Tech dropped 2 of 3 games at FIU over the weekend.

In Friday's 7-6 win, Adarius Myers was 2-for-4 at the plate with 3 RBI. Myers is hitting .360 in conference play.

Cole McConnell is on a tear in league play hitting .440 with 4 home runs and 9 RBI in 6 games.

Scouting the Trojans

Key Players | 3B Nico Baumbach (.323, 3 HR, 17 RBI), C Jake Wright (.295, 2 HR, 12 RBI), DH Ben Harmon (.290, 1 HR, 13 RBI), RHP Jacob Weatherley (2-2, 2.66), RHP Austin Stubber (4-1, 2.95)

Chris Curry's team comes to Ruston at 15-13 overall after winning 2 of 3 games at Lindenwood over the weekend.

The Trojans are hitting .255 as a team and are averaging 4.8 runs per game.

On the mound, Little Rock has a 5.56 team era.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue