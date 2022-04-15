PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Marshall

Louisiana Tech (23-10, 9-3) will travel to Marshall (15-18-1, 4-8) for a 3-game Conference USA series this weekend.

Game Time | Friday 1 PM, Saturday 11 AM, Saturday 2:30 PM

TV/Radio | YouTube Live/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (256-193 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 184-100 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

Marshall HC | Jeff Waggoner (343-461-3 in 15+ seasons as a HC, 343-461-3 in 15+ seasons at Marshall)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Cade Gibson (4-1, 2.28) vs RHP Jeffrey Purnell (4-2, 3.64)

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (2-1, 4.83) vs RHP Patrick Copen (1-2, 5.61)

Sunday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-1, 3.40) vs RHP Zac Addkison (0-2, 5.18)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.361, 6 HR, 26 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.264, 5 HR, 28 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.354, 5 HR, 41 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.279, 8 HR, 30 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.284, 1 HR, 14 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (3-0, 0.85, 6 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 3.68), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 4.24), LHP Ryan Harland (0-0, 0.55)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech swept Rice in a 3-game Conference USA series last weekend.

Tech pitching limited the Owls to only 7 runs over the entirety of the series.

Cade Gibson, Ryan Jennings, and Jonathan Fincher made the starts on the mound for the Bulldogs.

The trio combined for a 1.42 era over 19 innings of work.

Cole McConnell enjoyed a solid weekend at the plate going 7/12 (.583) with 2 2B and 2 RBI.

Scouting the Marshall Thundering Herd

Key Players | 3B Luke Edwards (.347, 8 HR, 31 RBI), DH Ryan Leitch (.321, 8 HR, 33 RBI), 2B Travis Sankovich (.298, 15 RBI), LF Jordon Billups (.288, 4 HR, 17 RBI), RHP Louis Davenport (2-2, 3.09), RHP Cole Agemy (2-0, 4.50), RHP Carter Lyles (2-0, 5.95)

PREVIEW | After losing 2 of 3 to Middle Tennessee last weekend, Marshall bounced back with a 10-3 win over Ohio on Tuesday.

Luke Edwards and Ryan Leitch headline a Marshall offense that is hitting .275 as a team and are averaging 5.6 runs per game.

Edwards and Leitch have combined for 16 HR and 64 RBI this season.

On the mound, Marshall has struggled to the tune of a 5.42 team era.

