PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs McNeese

Louisiana Tech (5-4) will travel to McNeese (7-2) for a 3-game series in Lake Charles this weekend.

Game Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Radio | NA/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (238-187 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 166-94 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

McNeese HC | Justin Hill (239-194 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 239-194 in 8+ seasons at McNeese)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (2-0, 3.27) vs RHP Chance Stone (1-0, 1.42)

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (0-1, 6.55) vs RHP Grant Rogers (2-0, 0.75)

Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (0-1, 3.86) vs RHP Ty Abraham (1-1, 1.64)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.375, 1 HR, 4 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.310, 1 HR, 6 RBI), Jorge Corona (.206, 1 HR, 6 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.286, 1 HR, 9 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.233, 2 HR, 58RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (1-0, 0.00), RHP Landon Tomkins (0-0, 0.00), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 4.82)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech dropped its 4th consecutive game on Wednesday night when it fell 4-3 at Southeastern.

The Bulldogs are in a funk. Plain and simple.

Tech is averaging only 3.3 runs per game over the course of the 4 consecutive defeats.

Lane Burroughs and the 'Dogs will be looking to bounce back against McNeese this weekend.

Scouting the McNeese Cowboys

Key Players | 3B Kade Morris (.391, 1 HR, 6 RBI), 2B Brad Burckel (.375, 9 RBI), DH Tre Orbregon III (.364, 1 HR, 10 RBI), CF Payton Harden (.353, 10 RBI), RHP Isaac Duplechain (1-0, 0.00), RHP Brian Shadrick (0-0, 0.00), RHP Cameron Foster (0-0, 0.00)

PREVIEW | McNeese is off to a quick start in 2022 with a 7-2 record in its first 9 games.

The Cowboys took 2 of 3 from Stony Brook in its first series of the season before sweeping Alcorn State in a 4-game set last weekend.

McNeese outscored the Braves 67-1 over the course of the 4 games.

After defeating Southern 7-3 on Tuesday night, Justin Hill's club will enter its series with Louisiana Tech having won 5 consecutive games.

Offensively, the Cowboys are averaging 9.9 runs per game.

On the mound, they've been as equally impressive with a team era of 1.73.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue