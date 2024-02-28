Louisiana Tech (7-0) will look to stay undefeated as they travel to McNeese (4-4) for a midweek matchup on Wednesday night.

Dates/Times | Wednesday 6 PM

Location | Joe Miller Ballpark in Lake Charles, LA

TV | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (230-142 in 8th season at LA Tech)

McNeese HC | Justin Hill (305-242 in his 10th season at McNeese)

Pitching Probables | LHP Caden Copeland (1-0, 0.00) vs RHP Zack Voss (0-1, 7.88)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.333, 0 HR, 3 RBI), DH/RHP Ethan Bates (.385, 1 HR, 10 RBI/0-0, 2.70 ERA, 4 K), 1B/OF Dalton Davis (.385, 1 HR, 7 RBI) 2B Michael Ballard (.385, 2 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.308, 2 HR, 4 RBI) RHP Sam Brodersen (0-0, 6.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 11 K)

Louisiana Tech is off to a fast start in 2024 at 7-0 for only the second time in program history.

The Bulldogs swept Kent State this past weekend and outscored the Golden Flashes 31-9 in the process.

Cole McConnell returned to the Tech lineup for the first time in a year and was his usual self. The Beaumont, TX native homered on Friday and Saturday like he'd never left.

Ethan Bates and Dalton Davis combined for 9 RBI in the middle of the Tech lineup in the sweep.

Scouting the Cowboys

Key Players | OF Connor Westenburg (.448, 2 HR, 11 RBI), 1B Chase Keeton (.387, 1 RBI), OF Braden Duhon (.333, 4 RBI), RHP Kainin Morrow (1-0, 8.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 8 K), RHP Cameron Lejune (1-0, 9.1 IP, 0.96 ERA, 13 K)

McNeese State opened the season by getting swept at Texas A&M and losing a midweek contest to UL-Lafayette to start 0-4.

However, the Cowboys responded this past weekend by sweeping New Mexico State in a 4-game series in Lake Charles.

Three of the four wins came by one run.

Connor Westenburg has been dynamic at the top of the Cowboys lineup hitting .448 through his first 8 games this season.

