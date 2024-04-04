Louisiana Tech (23-8, 4-2) will host Middle Tennessee (10-17, 4-6) in a 3-game Conference USA series in Ruston, LA this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (256-150 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC | Jerry Meyers (37-46 in 2nd season at Middle Tennessee)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech LHP Luke Nichols (3-1, 4.35) vs Middle Tenn TBA, LA Tech RHP Reed Smith (3-2, 6.25) vs Middle Tenn TBA, LA Tech RHP Turner Swistak (4-1, 5.72) vs Middle Tenn TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH Ethan Bates (.362, 6 HR, 42 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.391, 10 HR, 42 RBI), 1B Dalton Davis (.343, 4 HR, 28 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.289, 14 RBI), SS Kasten Furr (.296, 2 HR, 16 RBI), LF Adarius Myers (.317, 17 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.308, 4 HR, 21 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 5.01), RHP Sam Brodersen (2-1, 2.16), RHP Ethan Bates (1-0, 2.31)

Louisiana Tech earned a much needed 7-6 victory over Little Rock on Tuesday night after a tough series loss in Miam against FIU over the weekend.

Ethan Bates was dynamic at the plate going 3-for-3 with 2 RBI in the win. Bates had RBI hits in the 1st and 9th innings for the Bulldogs. The 9th inning RBI-single tied the game at 6.

With the game tied at 6, Adarius Myers delivered a walk-off single to left field to give Tech the 7-6 win.

On the mound, Jacob Havern and Sam Brodersen were dynamic in relief. Havern tossed 3 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. Brodersen continued his dominant work with 4 strikeouts in 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Scouting the Blue Raiders

Key Players | DH/C Briggs Rutter (.417, 8 HR, 32 RBI), 3B Gabe Jennings (.357, 4 HR, 21 RBI), CF Cale Vinson (.337, 1 HR, 9 RBI), RF Eston Snider (.326, 3 HR, 16 RBI), RHP Justin Lee (1-0, 7.36), RHP Patrick Johnson (2-0, 8.14)

Middle Tennessee comes to Ruston having lost six consecutive games. The Blue Raiders were swept in non-conference play by Binghamton last weekend before falling to Tennessee Tech on Wednesday night.

Briggs Rutter leads a MTSU offense that has been solid all season averaging 6.8 runs per game.

Where the Blue Raiders struggle is on the mound. Middle Tennessee has a 7.79 team era this season.

---

