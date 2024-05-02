Louisiana Tech (34-13, 11-4) will travel to Las Cruces, NM for a 3-game Conference USA series with New Mexico State (21-23, 7-11) this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 7 PM, Saturday 5 PM, Sunday 12 PM

Location | Presley Askew Field in Las Cruces, NM

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (267-155 in 8th season at LA Tech)

New Mexico State HC | Jake Angier (21-23 in his 1st season at New Mexico State)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech RHP Reed Smith (5-3, 5.16) vs New Mexico State RHP Treyjen Meza (4-5, 8.13), LA Tech LHP Luke Nichols (3-2, 3.81) vs New Mexico State LHP Hayden Walker (3-2, 5.79), LA Tech TBA vs New Mexico State RHP Brady Baltus (0-1, 8.53)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH/RF Ethan Bates (.318, 10 HR, 53 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.404, 14 HR, 57 RBI), 1B/DH Dalton Davis (.327, 6 HR, 38 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.318, 2 HR, 25 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.295, 7 HR, 28 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 4.30), RHP Sam Brodersen (4-1, 2.04), RHP Ethan Bates (2-1, 2.50)

Louisiana Tech won for the 8th time in 9 games with an 8-4 victory over ULM on Tuesday night.

Dalton Davis and Cole McConnell both homered for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Louisiana Tech is now 26-0 this season when they score at least 6 runs in a game.

With 3 weeks remaining in the regular season, Lane Burroughs squad is currently sitting in the top spot in the conference standings at 11-4 in league play.

Scouting the Aggies

Key Players | LF Keith Jones II (.400, 16 HR, 64 RBI), 1B Mitch Namie (.340, 5 HR, 33 RBI), RF Titus Dumitru (.336, 5 HR, 23 RBI), C Nick Gore (.325, 10 HR, 50 RBI), RHP Paul Soto (4-2, 3.55), RHP Hayden Lewis (3-3, 6.43)

New Mexico State earned a series sweep at Jacksonville State this past weekend before defeating New Mexico on Tuesday night.

The Aggies are currently tied for 6th place in the league standings at 7-11 overall.

Offensively, Jake Angier's club has been really good averaging 8.6 runs per game. That puts the Aggies at 28th nationally.

On the mound, its been a different story. New Mexico State has compiled a 8.55 team ERA ranking 276th nationally.

---

