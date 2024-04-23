Louisiana Tech (29-13) will return home for the first time since April 7th to host Nicholls (26-14) in a midweek match-up on Wednesday night.

Dates/Times | Wednesday 6 PM

Location | JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (262-155 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Nicholls HC | Mike Silva (86-63 in his 3rd season at Nicholls)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech LHP Connor Nation (2-0, 4.50) vs Nicholls TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | CF Cole McConnell (.405, 12 HR, 51 RBI), 1B/DH Dalton Davis (.321, 4 HR, 30 RBI), DH/RF Ethan Bates (.320, 10 HR, 51 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.323, 1 HR, 21 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.294, 6 HR, 26 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 4.60), RHP Sam Brodersen (4-1, 2.02), RHP Ethan Bates (1-1, 2.90)

Louisiana Tech played perhaps its best series of the season in winning 2 out of 3 at #25 Dallas Baptist over the weekend.

Turner Swistak was the star on the mound tossing 6 innings of scoreless baseball while striking out 9 DBU hitters.

Swistak was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week for his efforts.

Michael Ballard was 5/13 (.385) at the plate and had a huge 2-run single in Tech's 6-1 win to claim the series on Sunday.

The Longwood, FL native is hitting .409 in his last 11 games.

Scouting the Colonels

Key Players | 1B Edgar Alvarez (.423, 9 HR, 51 RBI), 3B Drake Anderson (.313, 2 HR, 20 RBI), LF Garrett Felix (.317, 2 HR, 30 RBI), SS Parker Coddou (.317, 2 HR, 27 RBI), RHP Arturo Rodriguez (1-2, 4.61), Gavin Galy (1-1, 5.16)

Mike Silva's club comes to Ruston feeling good about itself after sweeping Houston Christian this past weekend.

The Colonels scored 29 runs offensively in the weekend sweep.

Edgar Alvarez is enjoying an All-American type season with a .423 batting average to go along with 9 home runs and 51 RBI.

Nicholls has a 5.42 team ERA on the mound.

---

